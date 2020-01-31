Coronavirus: Fatalities exceed 200 as countries restrict access to Chinese travelers

January 31 (UPI) – The number of confirmed cases of the mysterious new coronavirus rose to nearly 9,800 worldwide on Friday as the daily death toll in China hit a record 43 deaths and the number since the outbreak last rose to 213 months ,

According to Chinese health authorities, 42 of the 43 deaths occurred in Hubei province, 30 of which were reported in the capital Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and home to the now closed seafood and animal market, where the disease is believed to have occurred.

Almost 2,000 new cases were confirmed as of Thursday, of which 1,220 were reported in Hubei.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced Friday that the government is chartering two planes to take Chinese tourists stranded abroad as airlines continue to cancel flights to Wuhan or residents of the city infected with coronavirus refuse to board.

“Given the practical difficulties that Chinese citizens from Hubei, particularly Wuhan abroad, have recently encountered, the Chinese government has decided to send a civil charter flight to bring them straight back to Wuhan as soon as possible,” said an explanation.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Authority announced that it will clear the two planes on Friday to bring Hubei residents from Bangkok, Thailand, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

A total of 18 countries have reported at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, that includes 98 cases. This has prompted countries to either restrict access to Chinese citizens or to close their borders directly to curb the spread of the virus, a person-to-person disease.

On Friday, one day after the Philippines reported its first infected coronavirus patient, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte issued an order to ban Chinese nationals from Hubei province.

“It will take so long for the threat to go away because our fellow countrymen’s safety is paramount for the president,” said the president’s spokesman, Salvador Panelo, in a statement.

The first confirmed case in the Philippines was a Chinese woman who flew from Wuhan to Hong Kong before traveling through several Filipino cities.

“The patient is being treated and isolated,” he said. “In no case can the disease be transferred to another person because the hospital staff is dressed in protective clothing and the mouth and nose are covered with surgical masks and the hands are covered with gloves.”

The move follows the signing of the order by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to close the Far Eastern border with China on Friday. The State Department announced in a statement that it had suspended the issuance of electronic visas to Chinese nationals at checkpoints in the Far East, Kaliningrad region, and at air, sea, car, and pedestrian checkpoints in the city of St. Petersburg and Leningrad.

According to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, better known as ASEAN, countries across Asia have restricted the entry of Chinese nationals to curb the spread of the disease.

Sri Lanka has stopped issuing visas for entering China, while Malaysia and Singapore have stopped issuing visas for entering Hubei. In the meantime, Mongolia and North Korea have closed their borders with China.

New Zealand announced its first suspected case on Friday.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in a press conference that the person with symptoms had come to an Auckland hospital and was now isolated with the results expected on Saturday.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international public health emergency that will mobilize researchers and clinicians to develop effective drug therapies and vaccines.

In the meantime, Facebook said it would work to support WHO by limiting the spread of “misinformation and harmful content” about the corona virus on its platforms.

The social networking giant said it will remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories about the disease that have been classified as harmful by global health organizations and health agencies.

“We are focusing on claims that are intended to discourage treatment or take reasonable precautions,” said Kang-Xing Jin, head of health at Facebook, in a statement. “This includes claims related to wrong remedies or prevention methods – such as drinking bleach to cure the coronavirus – or claims that create confusion about the available health resources.”

He added that it also prohibits, blocks or restricts hashtags that are used to disseminate such false information.