Coronavirus: FDA warns against malaria drug Trump citing heart complications

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned patients about the use of malaria drugs, which have come under pressure from Donald Trump, to treat coronavirus after reporting heart problems.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, often used to treat malaria, have been widely supported by Mr. Trump and are known as potential “game changer” in the treatment of Covid-19.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

However, the agency warned against the use of drugs outside a place that is under clinical control, noting that they appear to cause abnormal heart rhythms.

“Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19,” the agency wrote.

“These drugs can cause abnormal heartbeats such as prolonged QT interval and a fast and dangerous heartbeat called ventricular tachycardia.”

Read more

“These compounds may be increased by combining these drugs with other drugs,” the FDA said, including azithromycin. “

It is often used in malaria patients and to help people with lupus.

Mr. Trump has previously voiced support for the use of drugs as a possible treatment for Crohn’s disease at a number of press conferences and on social media.

“I want them to try it, and it may work and it may not work. But if it doesn’t, there’s nothing wrong with that,” the president said earlier this month. “What do you have to lose?”

“Hydroxychloroquine. Try it if you want,” the president said. “Take it.”

Belief in this drug as a possible treatment for the disease is part of a small initial study in France that has been treated with skepticism.

However, after the drug was not widely used in the analysis of its use in American Veterans’ Hospitals, Mr. Trump appears to have stopped public pressure.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

This study, like many cases of the pandemic, did not go unnoticed by peers, but was based on one of the largest data sets on drug use.

Medical experts also insist that there is no clear scientific evidence for the effectiveness or safety of the drug when used against coronavirus.

“There may be death. It’s a new virus, so we shouldn’t promote any drugs or medications that have not been approved by the FDA.”

“We will investigate the risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for Covid-19 and, if we have more information, we will contact you publicly,” the FDA said in a statement.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the Coronavirus virus has infected more than 880,000 people in the United States, killing more than 50,000 people.

(Tags ToTranslate) Coronavirus