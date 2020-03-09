Investor wealth had depleted nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in early trading on Monday as stock markets collapsed following global equity with stocks amid mounting uncertainty over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of BSE listed companies dropped sharply after the 30-share index sank 1515.01 points, or 4.03 percent, to 36,061.61. NSE Nifty also snapped 417.05 points, or 3.80 percent, to 10,572.40.

The stock market slave has wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 4,79,820.87, with a total m-cap of Rs 1,39,39,640,96 on the BSE.

At the close of trading on Friday, the lowest investment rate of BSE listed companies was 1.44,31,224.41 kroner.

Traders believe that the growing fear of recession in major economies has sent stocks down a spiral following the outbreak of coronaviruses.

Total confirmed cases on land reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday, which includes 3,119 deaths so far, 19,016 patients on treatment and 58,600 discharged after recovery, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) announced.

All Sensex components traded in red, with losses in ONGC, Reliance, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

Traders said investors’ sentiment remains fragile due to the continued outflow of foreign funds.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,594.84 on Friday, according to data available on the stock exchanges.

According to Moody’s Global Macro Outlook 2020-21, coronavirus will hurt economic growth in many countries by the first half of 2020.

The global spread of coronaviruses results in simultaneous supply and demand shocks, it was said.

“We expect these shocks will significantly slow down economic activity, especially in the first half of this year. Therefore, we have revised our growth forecasts for 2020 for all G20 economies, “the report adds.

The BSE rejected 1,745 scripts, while 222 advanced and 101 remained unchanged.

Oil prices, meanwhile, were in free fall, dropping nearly 30 percent to $ 32.11 a barrel after top Saudi exporter launched a price war in response to the failure of leading producers to reach an agreement to support energy markets.

