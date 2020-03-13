Coronavirus fears: Democrats stress immigrants won’t search for testing or therapy

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Some lawmakers fear legal immigrants who are unable to manage to shell out for coronavirus screening and treatment method will forgo healthcare out of anxiety around the “public charge rule” which would effect their ongoing immigration cases.

But the Department of Homeland Security denies this is a community wellness concern.

“The public demand rule was place in place to discourage immigrants who could possibly have to have community companies and that includes Medicaid,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) reported.

Democrats which include Congresswoman Titus are concerned some immigrants may not get tested or treated for coronavirus if they can not pay for it.

“If individuals are worried that they may eliminate their standing – might shed their inexperienced card – if they go to get health care,” she mentioned.

If persons are not examined or dealt with for coronavirus, it will spread even further in communities about the country, increasing the envisioned dying toll. The director of the CDC informed lawmakers the attainable affect of the community charge rule is a issue.

“We are on the lookout at it to see its community well being implication,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield stated.

But Performing Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli disagrees. In a listening to previously this 7 days, Cuccinelli instructed Congresswoman Titus he does not think the Public Charge rule really should be suspended in reaction to the coronavirus.

“Because it is completely unrelated,” explained Cuccinelli. “Anyone trying to find support or screening or health and fitness treatment similar to the coronavirus does not have an effect on a public wellbeing investigation.”

Democrats say they want a dedication in producing that coronavirus assistance will not be employed from folks in their immigration proceedings.

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: