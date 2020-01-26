Coronavirus fears forces Olympic qualifier to Sydney – Boston Herald

SYDNEY (AP) – Fear of the deadly viral outbreak in China has forced the Asian Football Federation to move an Olympic qualifying event to Australia.

Sydney replaces Nanjing, China for the 3-7 February tournament, which had already been moved from Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis that is still closed. The disease has already caused 56 deaths.

The AFC has released a release on Sunday stating that the Chinese Football Association has withdrawn to host the tournament, including Australia, China, Taiwan and Thailand,

The Chinese federation said it made the decision to withdraw due to the “current situation” of the virus in China.

The top two matches of Group B play – at home and away – against the top two teams of Group A – South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam – for the two places at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier Sunday, the International Tennis Federation moved a Fed Cup regional qualifying event from China to Kazakhstan next month.

___

More AP football https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports