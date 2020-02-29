coronavirus-fears-grip-bernie-sanders-supporters-at-large-boston-widespread-rally

In the group of 13,000 at Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders’ Boston Prevalent rally Saturday, some supporters couldn’t shake the worry that they had place them selves in the center of a political petri dish: a substantial community gathering in which they could capture the highly contagious coronavirus.

“There’s a large amount of individuals and you under no circumstances definitely know,” claimed Sanders supporter Merary Estrada, who donned a surgical mask ready in line on the Prevalent.

Estrada was flanked by her close friend, Jinelys Torres, who also wore a mask.

“We’ve read that there was a circumstance here, and we just want to protect ourselves as substantially as we can,” Torres mentioned.

Coronavirus fears have escalated among Bay Staters just after a affected person in Washington state Saturday turned the initially man or woman in the U.S. to die from the sickness. On Feb. 25, the Centers for Ailment Management and Prevention confirmed that a client in the U.S. contracted coronavirus with no knowingly interacting with a contagious individual, or touring to really-infected nations.

Sanders, D-Vt., identify-checked the world-wide outbreak at the prime of his speech on the Frequent.

“In the midst of a disaster like the coronavirus, we have to have a president who believes in science,” Sanders instructed supporters.

Melrose resident Lisa Lopez purchased a surgical mask the working day prior to the rally, hoping to safeguard herself in opposition to anybody who could be sick.

“I wore it currently simply because it is a seriously crowded place. I did not want to hazard it,” Lopez stated. “I felt quite strongly about remaining listed here, so I thought it would be improved to be secure than sorry.”

As of Feb. 26, the CDC had determined 61 scenarios of coronavirus inside of the United States.