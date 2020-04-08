Coronavirus fears spurring city to revoke ban on difficult fights against disposable plastic

Just weeks ago, even in cities and states in the United States, busy with straw bans, shoppers bring reusable bags as movement to restrict take-out containers and eliminate disposable plastics settled in the mainstream United States. Or forced to pay a small fee.

The difference that a pandemic makes.

Severely banned to reduce the use of plastics, especially plastic shopping bags, across the U.S. in the days of worries that viruses may be attached to reusable bags, cups, and straws Ordinance fired.

The Governors of Massachusetts and Illinois do not ban or strongly recommend the use of reusable grocery bags. Oregon has suspended a completely new ban on plastic bags this week, and cities from Bellingham, WA to Albuquerque, NM have announced a ban on plastic bag bans following the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, increased takeouts, bans on reusable cups and straws in some coffee shops that remain open, and environmentalists have rejected COVID-19’s long-standing efforts to tackle plastic pollution. I’m worried that it might be.

Glenquadros, owner of Seattle’s Great American Diner and Bar, said:

Quadros has fired 15 employees and has shut down to delay the pandemic, witnessing a 60% decline in business since Seattle. Currently, biodegradable containers are used for take-out and delivery, but the cost of these products is up to three times that of plastic, making them difficult to find due to the surge in take-out.

“The problem is that you don’t know what is being prepared,” says Quadros. “Everyone is in the same situation.”

The plastics industry is capturing this moment and lobbying to reverse the ban on disposable plastics by claiming that disposable plastics are the safest option in the crisis. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Vermont ban plastic bags throughout the state; Oregon and California restrict the use of plastic straws There is a law.

The ban on plastic bags throughout the state of New York is pending litigation.

The Plastics Association recently sent a letter to Alex Hazard, director of the US Department of Health and Human Services, requesting a statement opposing the ban on plastic bags to put consumers and workers at risk. And the Recyclable Plastic Bags Alliance in the United States has doubled its opposition to the ban on plastic bags under an existing campaign titled “Bags The Bang.”

Grocery unions also joined the choir. Unions representing Oregon supermarket workers are lobbying for a ban on reusable bags, and the Chicago union has called for “abolition of the bag tax to spread illness.”

Critics argue that people with reusable bags do not wash regularly.

“If these bags entering the store are contaminated with something, they will be placed on conveyor belts, counters, and you will be putting yourself in bad places,” said Executive Director of the American Recycled Plastic Bag Alliance. , Said Matt Seeholm. “It’s an unnecessary risk.”

Research by the US National Institutes of Health shows that the new coronavirus can stay on plastic and stainless steel for up to three days and cardboard for up to one day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that touching the surface on which the virus is riding and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes can infect COVID-19, but the main cause of the spread of the virus Is not considered. .

Dr. Jennifer Vines, Chief Medical Officer in the Greater Portland metropolitan area, needs more research to fully assess the danger posed by reusable bags, mostly made of cloth He said.

“It’s not clear that the virus that can be found on the surface, whether it’s a cloth or something, is viable and may actually make you sick,” she said. .

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that resolve in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, they can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Some stores, such as Trader Joe ’s and Target, allow you to use your own bag when you put your grocery in your own bag, but others do not.

In Oregon, temporary rules allow disposable “T-shirt” plastic bags to customers free of charge. Joe Giliam, chairman of the Northwest Grocery Association, represents 1,000 retail outlets in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, and is moving out of plastic restrictions due to the shortage of paper bags in grocery sales. Said it was accelerating.

“There are some stores that say ‘Don’t bring in for now.’ Other stores allow them, but now we only have freshly-washed stores I’m seeking. “

Environmentalists, who are well aware of the state’s current priorities, were initially unusually silent on the move to temporarily withdraw the plastic bag ban. However, they responded strongly after claiming that the plastics industry could exacerbate pandemic damage with bag bans.

“The profits generated by the horrors that the industry has been able to win this month are likely to be very short-lived,” said John Joseever of Greenpeace USA. “The move away from disposable plastic is a kind of awakening where the plastic industry is not so easy to stop.”

Meanwhile, some consumers are surprised.

Paul McNamara, who has been using his bags for 10 years, said he stopped at the usual market entrance in Hopkinton, Mass., After the state enacted a temporary ban on reusable shopping bags. The corners of his sturdy bag have been reinforced with duct tape from years of use. Instead, she left her groceries in plastic bags.

“Is my question going to be permanent?” McNamara said. “I’m okay with the limitations of reusable plastics. It makes a lot of sense and that’s how we approach the environment. But if it’s a public health problem, how do we deal with it? I have to find it. “

