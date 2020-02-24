coronavirus-fears-strike-stock-market-place,-dow-jones-plummets

All eyes are on the world’s markets as fears of the coronavirus hitting offer chains — exclusively out of China — increase concerns of a international economic downturn.

At least that’s what one particular economist is warning these days as the U.S. inventory market slides (900 factors early and 800 factors all around midday.) The Dow Jones was down three.27% just just before one p.m. today.

“There’s been a whole lot of uncertainty in the global markets for a whilst and coronavirus may perhaps be the closing straw,” said UMass Amherst economics professor emeritus David Kotz. “This could force us into a world wide economic downturn.”

Kotz claimed the clever move is to “sit tight” and see what occurs. But, he told the Herald Monday, when firms pull back again and observe “you get a recession.”

As of midday, Apple was down 4.45% and Amazon was down four.89%. Both of those are regarded as bellwether stocks — so goes Apple and Amazon, so goes the markets.

Officials in Europe and the Middle East are scrambling to restrict the unfold of an outbreak that confirmed symptoms of stabilizing at its Chinese epicenter but posed new threats much outside of, in accordance to the most up-to-date report by the Related Push.

The AP also reports the White Residence is readying an urgent spending plan ask for to address the lethal coronavirus outbreak.

