[Coronavirus fears, U.S. company info drag down Wall Avenue]

Traders function on the flooring of the New York Stock Trade soon soon after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February six, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 21, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks fell and the Nasdaq experienced its worst each day share drop in about a few months on Friday as a spike in new coronavirus circumstances and data displaying a stall in U.S. organization action in February fueled investors’ fears about economic progress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 227.three points, or .78%, to 28,992.68, the S&P 500 <.SPX> dropped 35.55 points, or 1.05%, to 3,337.68 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 174.38 points, or 1.79%, to 9,576.59.

