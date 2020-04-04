Coronavirus: FIFA and IOC are considering increasing the age limit for the Olympics due to delays

FIFA and the International Olympic Committee are negotiating the prospect of expanding the restrictions on players who can compete in the Tokyo Games to allow players under the age of 24 to claim their chance to claim a gold medal.

Football is one of the Olympic disciplines that allows professionals to compete, but unlike golf, tennis and basketball, FIFA sets the age to compete for men’s under-23s plus three extra players. Adjust the weight, although the women of the game remain unlimited.

Over the past three years, age groups have been used to identify 14 of the 16 teams competing in Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Germany and France. But the IOC’s decision to delay the games for 12 months due to Coronavirus disease will also pose a problem for the Olympic governing body and its football counterparts with the potential deprivation of players who have helped their team to advance to the Games.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download Now

“One of the most interesting things about moving dates, not only in football, but also in several sports, is that there is a certain age, whether it is the minimum age or the maximum age,” said IOC Sports Minister Keith McCann. “In some cases, which is designed for health and safety reasons, in other cases it’s to provide a specific age group, such as men’s soccer, where we have a limit of under 23 with a pool of players at that time.”

The rules, enacted by FIFA, initially mean that players born before January 1, 1997 are no exception unless they are identified as one of three overweight players. However, if the regulation remains unchanged, the deadline will be one year from now, which means that the 23-year-olds who were available for the Tokyo 2020 election will not be eligible.

Read more

As a result, negotiations are under way to change the rules and increase them for a year so that these players can compete.

“You can imagine that we only know where the games are a few days after the decision is made, but we are talking to each of the federations, including FIFA, where those age rules are in the electoral systems,” he said. It is clear that we hope that this assurance will be finalized in the next two weeks to reassure everyone. “

“So no decision has been made yet, but you can imagine that it makes sense to pay attention to it and get the same athletes or teams that qualify for the people who will be participating next year. But we have to confirm that. “With the relevant international federations, including FIFA, in the next two weeks.”

A FIFA spokesman told the Independent: “FIFA is working with the relevant stakeholders to address all the important issues related to the reorganization of the Olympic football tournament. More information will be followed up on time.”

Brazil won gold at the 2016 Olympics

According to current regulations, Gabriel Issa Manchester City will not forget Richardson Everton, Juan Fawcett and all the Olympic Games, as well as Theo Hernandez, Bayern Munich, Hussam Aur Lyon and Lothar Martinez Inter Milan.

The final decision on who will make each team stand with the nations will mean that those who have helped qualify have not yet secured their place in Tokyo.

There are also fears that the next season’s schedule could undoubtedly pull players out, including domestic and continental seasons, before the European Championships and the Copa del Rey are held again in the summer. However, the IOC has stressed that all 33 sporting events will be held to fully guarantee the Olympic Games, meaning that football will definitely be available in Japan next year.

Watch more

“Yes, absolutely,” McConnell said. We’re looking at all the sports, all what’s going on in Tokyo next year. One of the real benefits of going to summer next year is that we have the maximum preparation time, knowing that the athletes themselves are really challenged in their training and preparation skills right now, so putting games in the summer is The future really gives athletes the opportunity, no matter where they come from or where they are at different stages of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This is the best opportunity for them to prepare for Tokyo on the pitch next year. So of course, from a sports perspective, it’s all about sports, all the plans are for the athletes this year according to this year’s schedule and schedule,” he said. It will complete and finalize those final locations and prepare them equally justly and justly. ”

[Tags ToTranslate] Olympic Games 2020 [t] Coriavirus [t] Coronavirus [t] FIFA [t] Olympic International Olympic Committee [t] Sports