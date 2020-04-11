Coronavirus: FIFA has promised to financially support the football leagues during the epidemic

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised that football will benefit from the financial impact of the Cronavirus shutdown, benefiting from the world’s limited storage budget.

While leagues around the world have been suspended and major tournaments have been postponed, including Euro 2020, individuals and organizations at all levels of the game are considering the cost of the epidemic.

Infantino said FIFA should now look at the best way to help reduce the blow.

“FIFA has a good reputation in the financial markets … it has helped us strengthen a solid foundation with big reserves,” Infantino said. “But our reserves are not FIFA money.

“It’s football money. So, when football is needed, we have to think about what we can do to help it … it’s our responsibility and our duty.”

Infantino said a consultation process has been launched to assess the financial impact of football with the aim of creating a fund with an independent governance structure.

“You have to know that we will be there and we will find solutions together,” Infantino added. “You’ll never be alone … and the world knows where money goes and just as important, why money goes there.”

Infantino also said that he had asked for the money to be paid in advance by the federations under the FIFA Forward program later this year to help cash flows.

“If football succeeds in discussing a positive role for everyone, and a global focus on the individual, I am confident that our future can be better than our past, and we will be better prepared for future times. Was.” said

In addition, FIFA said that when awarding the football calendar in connection with not only domestic leagues and international football, but also player contracts and window transfers, “flexibility and common sense must prevail.”

“I am confident that football will play a key role when it is possible to play again and be with the friends and families of the big groups,” Infantino said. “Let’s get ready for that moment … FIFA is with you in this difficult situation.” And together, we win! “

PA

