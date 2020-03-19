Coronavirus: Fiji confirms first situation

Fiji has its very first verified scenario of coronavirus, a Authorities formal explained.

Minister for Overall health and Health care Products and services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete verified that there is a solitary situation of Covid-19 in Lautoka on his Twitter handle, the Fiji Sun reported.

“There is a single verified situation of COVID-19 in Lautoka that was imported from a individual who experienced just lately travelled abroad. He was immediately isolated, wherever he continues to be below careful healthcare supervision.”

Waqainabete explained Key Minister Frank Bainimarama would be speaking to media to elaborate on the difficulty.

The minister explained a crew were doing work to establish those who people who had experienced contact with the affected person.

“There are no domestically transmitted conditions in Fiji, but we are vastly expanding containment steps. Particulars are staying finalised now,” Waqainabete mentioned.

In the meantime, Bainimarama opened the country’s to start with facility able of screening for the coronavirus – a person of only four in the Pacific.

Yesterday, Samoa confirmed its very first suspected circumstance of coronavirus, with a Kiwi traveller hospitalised and awaiting exam benefits.

Bainimarama reported the new Fiji Centre for Disease Regulate in Suva intended results from coronavirus screening could be accessible inside six to eight several hours.

He instructed company at the launch that offered the unfold of the virus all over the environment, it was crucial Fiji was ready.

The centre was also able to carry out molecular tests for a array of other illnesses, he stated.

– added reporting RNZ