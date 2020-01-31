Coronavirus: first suspected case in New Zealand

A person is being held in solitary confinement with the first suspected case of coronavirus in New Zealand.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Friday that a patient at Auckland City Hospital is being tested for a new virus that has killed more than 200 in China.

The results are expected on Saturday.

“They have a special isolation room in the hospital and there’s what’s called” negative pressure ventilation “. This basically prevents the possibility that the virus is carried in the air,” said Bloomfield.

The person is believed to have manifested himself and Bloomfield encouraged anyone with symptoms to do the same.

The announcement came after a meeting of senior government officials, the Official Internal and External Security Coordinating Committee, at the hive on Friday afternoon.

Bloomfield said officials are still working out details of a possible evacuation of New Zealanders from the city of Wuhan – the center of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Government revealed on Thursday that it was chartering an Air New Zealand flight to bring home kiwis caught in the region’s blockage, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that more than 100 people had asked to go home .

But the details remain sparse, no decision has been announced on when the theft could take place, where and how the returnees could be quarantined or if permits have been granted by the Chinese government.

“I can say there is a lot of work to be done in logistics to get the flight to China,” said Bloomfield.

Ardern said earlier that some countries had waited up to a week for permission to remove citizens.

New Zealand is also considering ways to use the flight to help those from neighboring Pacific countries if space is available, she said.

While the World Health Organization said on Friday morning that the coronavirus epidemic was a public health emergency of international concern, the Department of Health said the announcement did not mean that there would be changes in New Zealand’s current efforts.

“What it does is that it highlights and approves of New Zealand’s actions to date,” Bloomfield told reporters.

“We have done a lot according to the advice of WHO.”

There will be no urgent changes in the way flights from epidemic-affected areas are controlled or in travel restrictions, said Bloomfield.

He said the virus appeared to be less deadly than initially thought and that it was not very contagious.

Currently, only passengers on direct flights from China are screened.

National Health Party spokesperson Michael Woodhouse has called for more to be done.

“[Control] needs to be expanded to include all passengers who have traveled to or through the affected countries,” he said.

“Another step that the government should seriously consider is the screening of passengers arriving on cruise ships that have crossed the affected countries.”

But Bloomfield defended the response as “appropriate, effective and consistent with the pandemic place we have in place”.

The government also confirmed on Friday that tests for the coronavirus can now be performed in New Zealand, ESR said it could deliver results within 24 hours.

To date, approximately 9,700 cases have been confirmed in China.

Another 98 cases have been reported from 18 other countries, although they indicate no deaths and only a handful were from people traveling outside of China.

