Coronavirus: Flight to China canceled by African airlines

African airlines are canceling their trips to China as concerns about the Corona virus threat increase.

Up to five airlines, including Kenya Airways, Rwanda Air, Air Madagascar, Royal Air Maroc and Air Mauritius, have suspended flights to Beijing.

Kenya Airways said talks are currently underway between the national airline and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Health to determine how long the suspension would take.

Royal Air Maroc also said that “a sharp drop in demand for flights to Beijing” will result in the Moroccan plane not flying to China between January 31 and February 29, 2020.

Due to the sharp drop in demand for flights to Beijing, Royal Air Maroc has decided to temporarily suspend this route from January 31, 2020 and until February 29, 2020.

– Royal Air Maroc (@RAM_Maroc), January 30, 2020

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, “will continue to operate all flights to China” but has worked with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

In Africa, many students live across China. Many more also travel to China from Africa to trade.

A student who flew from Beijing to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, was examined by health officials after she had flu symptoms that were caused by the corona virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the disease “doesn’t correspond to any other known virus. The corona virus is “a family of viruses, including colds and viruses like SARS and MERS”.

But under pressure from countries, the WHO has now declared a global health emergency for the coronavirus.