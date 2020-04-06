Coronavirus Florida: Are you at home? Try these organizing tips on Urban Simplicity – Lifestyle – The Palm Beach Post

Local professional organizer Korinne Belock offers tips and tricks for organizing your home office and family photos when you’re stuck at home.

Korinne Belock is able to handle it whether it is hosting a Michael Bloomberg campaign or a Fortune 500 head office.

His years of experience in politics took him from Austin to Washington, D.C., where he worked in the White House Political Affairs Office. He moved to New York in 2009, where he served as Bloomberg’s political officer and deputy director of field operations during his time as mayor. But long working days and a fast-paced political world left Belock on fire and preparing for change.

“It’s so chaotic. It’s last minute, and you’re working around the clock to get these things done, ”he said. “In the midst of chaos, I just wanted to go home and organize my closet.”

In 2010, he not only organized his closet, but others as well. Belock began with the simplicity of the cities, taking advantage of his passion to organize lockers, garages, pantries and playrooms.

“Any area of ​​your home that you think, I’ve done it,” Belock said.

He started by arranging homes for his family and friends around New York, and then moved on to lawyers, marketing managers, and funders who orally recommended Urban Simplicity.

“In New York, I had a network of people I knew from the world of Bloomberg and I contacted them,” he said.

Three years ago, her husband, D.J. Belock was recruited as CFO of the Sterling Organization and the couple moved to West Palm Beach. The move allowed him to continue serving customers in New York and also focus on another part of the business: helping people.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, Belock has stopped making home calls and started helping customers via Facetime and email. His consulting fee starts at $ 250 and can go up depending on the project. Customers take photos and videos of the space and then fill out a questionnaire about what it will be used for. Belock responds with a step-by-step plan of what to do, what containers and materials to buy, and video, phone, and email support.

“It’s so hard when I can’t do my job now,” he said. “People are at home and I want to help them with small projects they can handle.”

Tips for organizing your home from Korinne Belock

Organizing photos

* Use stylish matching photo albums or photo boxes to organize your photos. Photos should be enjoyed, so if they can be displayed at home as part of your decor, you’re more likely to look at them.

* Don’t be afraid to ruin your photos. Extract photos that are bad exposures, blurry, or that do not produce happy memories. You can also reserve copies to mail to a family member.

* When taking pictures of old albums and boxes, organize them into categories that make sense to you. It can be the year the photo was taken, the event, the trip, or a family member.

* Do not store photos in a garage or attic where Palm Beach temperatures and humidity vary. Keep organized photos out of sunlight in a cool, dry place.

Arranging paperwork

* Keep your incoming mail under control. Keep a trash area so you can dispose of spam immediately. Also keep a mailbox and a trash can for incoming magazines nearby.

* A convenient desktop file box becomes a quick and easy way to sort paper. Examples of files include invoices to be paid, items to discuss with the family, pending items (such as event tickets), and activity items. Consider files for current tax items and family medicine issues. These files should be daily or weekly files only.

* Financial information, such as bank and investment account statements, is accessed through online accounts, which can significantly reduce the amount of incoming paper.

* Know what papers are stored and what papers are thrown away. Ask your attorney and accountant to make the best decisions for you personally.

