The JTA has joined forces with the Mayo Clinic and autonomous vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to open hands-free transmissions of COVID-19 tests between the test site and the laboratory on the hospital’s Southside campus.

Autonomous vehicles will be used to transport medical supplies and coronavirus tests at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville as a private hospital begins to test its own pandemics.

Hospital officials and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority say this may be the first time automated human fires now being tested by the JTA will be used on the modified Skyway to potentially use this in the United States.

The JTA is partnering with autonomous shuttle fleet service provider Beep and French AV building material NAVYA to use them to guide tests collected at Mayo’s new site testing site. Four of the AV equipment is in use, an innovative idea that will really help the hospital along San Pablo Road, Mayon CEO Kent Thielen said.

“With artificial intelligence, we can protect staff from exposure to this contagious virus by using state-of-the-art autonomous vehicle technology and free up staff time that can be allocated to direct patient care and treatment,” he said. “We are grateful to JTA, Beep and NAVYA for their partnership during these challenging times.”

The use of automated vehicles, including the one the JTA is now testing, is a historic moment for the JTA as well, its CEO said.

“Together with our partners, Beep, NAVYA and Mayo Clinic, we are leveraging our three years of learning to test independent vehicles through the Ultimate Urban Circulator program,” Nathaniel Ford Sr. said. “Our innovative team saw this as an opportunity to use the technology to respond to the Northeast Florida crisis and increase the security of COVID-19 testing.”

The Mayo Clinic began driving testing this week for COVID-19, available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Testers must be identified Mayo patients, and the Mayo provider must first be screened to verify that they meet the testing guidelines. The hospital’s new laboratory is expected to be able to handle more than 1,000 tests a day collected from Mayo and other regional health centers.

! -to-function (e, i, n, s) {var t = “InfogramEmbeds”, d = e.getElementsByTagName (“script”) (0); if (window (s) && window (s) .initialized) window (s) .process && window (s) .process (); otherwise if (! e.getElementById (n)) {var o = e.createElement (“script”); o.async = 1, o.id = n, o.src = “https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d) }} (document, 0, “infogram-Async”);

The use of automated vehicles began on Monday. Up to four operated completely independently without anyone traveling on board. To transport COVID-19 tests from the driving test test site to the processing laboratory on the Mayo campus. Personnel using gloves and protective masks place sealed test specimen containers in automated vehicles, grinding them down before the doors close and move. AV equipment is followed by a safety vehicle with flashing lights along the hospital road to the laboratory.

Pedestrians, traffic, and staff are kept away from the AV as they quietly walk with the electricity. Beep, Mayo, and JTA all monitor it from a mobile command center to maintain safe operations.

“It’s both humble and interesting to work with them to bring this innovative solution to the kind of critical challenge we face,” said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep.

Beep sent his AV shuttle from Lake Nonajärvi, while the second sound is taken from JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator. JTA has been testing AV technology since 2017 to prepare to focus on converting and extending Skyway’s automated people to a network used by autonomous vehicles.

Dan Scanlan: (904) 359-4549

This story was originally published on jacksonville.com and was distributed to other Florida newspapers in the United States on TODAY Network – Florida.