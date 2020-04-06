Coronavirus Florida: Bacardi switches production from rum to hand cleaner in Jacksonville – News – The Palm Beach Post

Bacardi Bottling Corp. produces hand cleaners at its North Jacksonville facility, which is given to hospitals and first responders in Florida.

Bacardi Bottling Corp. is aiming to produce 24,000 gallons of hand cleaner at the North Jacksonville facility, which will be distributed to hospitals and first responders across the state, including a shipment donated Thursday to Jacksonville International Airport.

Eddie Gay, director of Bacardi Bottling, said he delivered 240,000 milliliter bottles to the airport for use by police and frontline staff at the airport’s operations and maintenance departments.

The company has relocated all production at its Jacksonville plant, which typically produces and bottles Bacardi rum, to produce hand cleaners.

Gay said the company is adding ingredients approved by the Food and Drug Administration to the denatured alcohol. The detergent is 80% alcohol by volume, which meets the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Gay said it took about 10 hours to make the first batch, and the company has already begun delivering the second batch to other agencies in need.

The company’s press release said the Jacksonville manufacturing facility produces 120,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, which is distributed to hospitals and paramedics in all 67 counties of Florida. The plant will also produce an additional 6,000 gallons of denatured alcohol, which will be given to other companies that use it as a hand cleaner.

“As a family-owned business, Bacardi puts people first and this time there’s no difference. We are part of the community and we are here to support those on the front lines who help keep us safe, ”said Darrin Mueller, director of Bacardi Bottling Corp.