Coronavirus Florida: Brian Mast drives to DC to force US house to convene – News – The Palm Beach Post

Republican Brian Mast said Congress should discuss the continuation of a completed payroll program that will provide funds to small business owners who are struggling due to the financial shutdown of the coronavirus. But the ruling Democrats refused to recognize them.

Congressman Brian Mast, R-Stuart and seven other GOP colleagues on Tuesday tried to turn a short meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives into a anti-pandemic demonstration – but they were quickly given a mess.

Mast said Republicans wanted to argue that Congress should discuss legislation to continue an exhaustive payroll program that provides funds to small business owners who are struggling due to the financial shutdown of the coronavirus. But the ruling Democrats refused to recognize them.

“We were there to show that we are ready to run the house business,” he said. “It’s embarrassing that Speaker Pelosi hasn’t invited us to the session to discuss PPP.”

Mast noted that it will take at least two days for MPs to arrive in Washington.

“We should all be here to act as soon as the Senate does,” he said. “We can’t afford to let this continue for another day.”

Mast said he expected Democrats not to let him and others speak in a pro-forma session, which often lasts a few minutes. No vote shall be taken in such a procedure.

Tired PPP recently distributed $ 350 billion in aid funds to small businesses. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been at odds over how to allocate extra dollars to the program. On Tuesday, the stalemate seemed to be broken by an agreement to add another $ 450 billion to the program.

Mast drove to Washington. He left on Sunday, spent the night in Georgia and arrived in the capital on Monday. Asked about the risks of pandemic travel, Mast said it was his responsibility as a congressman to come to Washington to vote on crucial issues.

“We all belong here,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been negotiating with Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin to consider legislation acceptable to Democrats.

“He wants to do all this without talking to anyone,” Mast said. “It’s like he’s saying,‘ Everyone else just stays at home and we take care of it. ‘ “

That is not true, he said, and the whole of Congress must be part of the process.

“Since he’s not here, it means a cessation of duties,” Mast said.

Mast tweeted last week that Pelos was supposed to show “American sand like our first defendants, nurses and doctors.”

