Coronavirus Florida: Cancellations Achieve PBC Degrees, and ‘Last Milestone’ for Seniors – News – The Palm Beach Post

The school district is considering the possibility of launching virtual starts or smaller personal events as soon as the shelter restrictions are removed.

First came the prom and cancellations of the Universal Orlando Grad Bash. Then it was parents ’breakfast, parents’ trips, year-end concerts and hundreds of final curtain calls.

Still, Tuesday’s decision to call out traditional graduation ceremonies suffered particularly badly for many old Palm Beach County public high schools.

The coronavirus pandemic is getting worse, and the cancellation of starts that began next month at the South Florida Fairgrounds was hardly a surprise.

But for many students, it was the last cliff of a period of bad travel disputes.

“If it’s taken away, it almost feels like our education is inadequate,” said Lilly Marcellus, a senior at Park Vista High School. “We didn’t get to the last milestone.”

The cancellations affect most of the district’s 23 traditional high schools and several smaller alternative schools, although a handful of district-administered schools started on campus.

Regional authorities say they have not ruled out alternative plans to hold graduation ceremonies. They are already discussing virtual starts or smaller personal events as soon as the shelter restrictions are removed.

But everyone seemed to admit this week that it is difficult or impossible to renew the bounce and ceremony aimed at the 13,500 graduates in the district.

Tuesday’s news was just the latest rescue for Royal Palm Beach senior Elder Chelsea Gibbins.

By the time the prom customer was canceled last month, she had already purchased and customized a dress that still hangs unused. It was about the same time as his last season of college softball was shortened.

Her degree certificate from Nursing Assistant was denied. Grad Bash, Universal Orlando’s theme park’s annual celebration for partygoers, was also canceled.

And he misses parents ’movie theaters, parents’ picnics, parents ’breakfasts, and parents’ cashiers.

However, the dismantling of the traditional graduation ceremony felt like the last straw for many of his classmates.

“Many of my friends were crying,” he said. “I was really looking forward to it. Most retirees have waited 12 or 13 years to get this moment. “

Less frustrated were the parents who earnestly recalled their own graduations and did the same for their children.

“My daughter came out crying hysterically,” said Jennifer Balton, the mother of a parent in West Boca Raton. And then some parents called me and their kids were hysterical. And then the parents started crying. “

That evening, Balton launched an online petition urging the school district to plan its graduation ceremony in the summer.

In one day, it had over 8,000 signatures.

But it is not yet clear when large gatherings will be allowed again. On Wednesday, school board chairman Frank Barbieri asked district managers to look for a more certain thing to consider for virtual graduations.

Barbieri suggested that the district could record and broadcast introductory speeches from each school – including the principal, teacher, and greeter – and then show photos of all the graduating parents as their names are read aloud.

“This would allow parents, siblings, grandparents, etc., who want to see a parent graduate, actually get to see it, not to mention that the video could be given to every elderly person,” Barbieri wrote in an email to school superintendent Donald Fennoy on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the area said discussions are “underway” and that the district is “evaluating how to proceed with all graduations while maintaining the safety of students and staff.”

Virtual graduation would correspond to the option taken during the virtual school year as students and teachers strive to create their classroom experience through a computer screen.

But it doesn’t do much for home travelers who hope to share a room with classmates one last time.

“I don’t care if we do these things the week before I go to college as long as I have this experience,” said Marissie Taylor, a senior at Inlet Grove High School.

He said he has suffered an attack of cancellations and home birth for weeks, but he still fantasized about one last meeting with his “school family.”

“This has been our family for the last four years,” he said. “If we don’t even have a last minute together, that’s something that comes to us.”

