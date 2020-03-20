Coronavirus: Florida cases surpass 400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus circumstances surpassed 400 in Florida on Thursday as the whole quantity of scenarios in the U.S. rose to 14,250.

A lot more than 200 people today have died in the United States. The present range of deaths in Florida stands at 9.

The Florida Division of Overall health reported 104 new circumstances of the virus on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall to 432.

In accordance to the wellness department’s on the internet map, more people today examined optimistic for the virus in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

There are currently 67 conditions in the Tampa Bay region:

Hillsborough County: 20

Pinellas County: 16

Manatee County 9

Sarasota County: 6

Pasco County: 5

Hernando County: 4

Polk County: 4

Citrus County: 3

As of Friday early morning, the point out is checking 1,005 people.

The section stated before this week that it was able to test far more folks for the virus immediately after partnering with laboratories all-around the point out.

BayCare Overall health Program has quite a few new travel-thru places during Tampa Bay where by people today can get analyzed for the virus.

There are at present 244,601 scenarios of coronavirus in the planet. The world-wide death toll is 10,032.

For additional info on coronavirus in Florida, pay a visit to the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the dwell DOH Dashboard here.

