Coronavirus Florida: CEO: Do More to Fix State Broken Unemployment Policy – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

The coronavirus pandemic has shown with blatant clarity that Florida’s flawed unemployment benefit system is a mess that ultimately needs to be cleaned up.

So it is said that nearly 600,000 Florida residents are applying for unemployment benefits since March 15th. Many are frustrated by the frequent website crashes and the useless call center.

So let’s say representatives of state law and congressional Democrats, who have repeatedly urged President Ron DeSantis to start doing things right by increasing state unemployment benefits and extending the duration of those benefits.

And so to speak, the Republican leaders of the state, who are now enjoying a political whirlwind of deliberately silly unemployment security policies, which they sowed nearly a decade ago.

After weeks of high-profile failures, DeSantis has responded by adding 72 servers to support the state’s criminal network connection to the CONNECT re-registration system. He also instructed government employees in other departments to help process paper applications.

On Wednesday, DeSantis finally seemed to put pressure and said fighting layoffs and decaying workers should get their money back for the day they tried to file instead of when CONNECT actually allowed them to file. And the State Department (DEO) released a revamped website and mobile app.

But a record number of Florida residents are claiming unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor needs to do more. He not only needs to pay CONNECT, but also the vague policy it was built to implement.

As of March 14, the state has processed an application from 15,575 Palm Beach County residents. These are just people, keep in mind that you can get through the process.

Last week, public libraries in the worst-affected provinces, such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade, ranked by distributing paper unemployment applications in certain locations. But, DEO warns, paper form processing can take longer than an online application.

However, Floridians still report being kicked out of the new mobile-friendly site, even as they try to finalize apps in the middle of the night.

Of course, no state unemployment benefit scheme is designed to deal with benefit claims caused by closures of companies linked to coronaviruses. Florida restaurants and hotels alone laid off or secured nearly 400,000 workers in March – more displaced workers than 326,653 processed throughout 2019.

But Florida’s $ 77 million CONNECT system has plagued problems since its launch in 2013, when DeSantis ’predecessor, the current U.S.. Senate Rick Scott called for a review of unemployment benefits, a reduction in benefits and a reduction in the number of weeks.

Unemployment benefits paid by the state at a maximum of $ 275 per week are among the lowest in the United States. The 12 weeks during which unemployed Floridaers can collect benefits are equivalent to the shortest possible North Carolina equivalent country. And Florida has the highest rate of rejection of unemployment benefits of any state.

The changes made by Scott and the Republican-controlled Florida legislature saved businesses millions in tax money – largely by reducing the number of people claiming unemployment benefits. There was no coincidence on their agenda.

None of CONNECT’s long-standing topics were a secret. For years, government auditors have found problems with the CONNECT system.

Yet state GOP law enforcement and the governments of both DeSantis and Scott did not try to fix even the basic problems: technical glitches, computer disasters, the need for password resets, missing phone numbers that prevent people from running applications successfully.

Not surprisingly, the CONNECT system is very unpopular among unemployed Floridaists who struggle to stay afloat while looking for work. So much so, Facebook groups are dedicated to complaining about the system.

This happened again before historical applications caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus. And now many of the same Republicans who for years have ignored critical audits of the CONNECT system, … you guessed it, auditing.

We are all working to speed up and streamline the compensation process. But we find it unpleasant to just blame technology for insidious politics.

We hope this is clear to DeSantis. He has already ended the requirement for claimants to document at least five attempts to find a job per week in order to receive weekly support. Now he should move quickly to increase the unemployment rate and extend the duration of benefits. The $ 2.2 trillion federal stimulus, also known as the CARES Act, provides money to accomplish both.

It is not offensive to say, as some law enforcement officers do, that the hundreds of thousands of hard-working retail and hotel and restaurant workers who have had to relocate without their own reason would rather get that too than work for it.

This is not the time to add to their trouble by forcing them to navigate the flawed unemployment benefit system incorrectly for $ 275 a week.

It’s time for DeSantis to stop complaining about the clutter of websites left by Scott and clean it up.