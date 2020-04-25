Coronavirus Florida: Congress Approves More Money for Unemployment – Where Does It Go? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates: The president is expected to sign the law on Friday. The money is intended to help those who have lost their jobs as a result of the financial shutdown of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Congress approved another $ 310 billion to help those unemployed due to the financial shutdown of the coronavirus. President Trump is expected to sign the law on Friday.

Where does that money go?

About $ 310 billion will be used to supplement the Paycheck Protection Plan, which provides loans to small businesses to pay rent, utilities, and payroll so that employees don’t lose their income. The initial $ 350 billion allocated to the program last month had been spent within two weeks of deployment.

On Friday, all sorts of companies were lined up.

For example, the American Gaming Association said it would recommend an update to Small Business Administration policies that allow “full-fledged small gaming” companies to apply for supplemented PPP.

“Nearly a month after the CARES Act was passed to provide financial relief to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Gaming Association and our allies have fought tirelessly to correct an outdated small business administration policy that prevented gaming companies from obtaining credit through Paycheck Protection,” AGA said. Bill Miller, CEO of. “We are pleased that the new regulatory guidelines released today will make small money companies eligible for this critical program as well as Congress has supplemented its funding.”

PPP has been criticized for lending to large companies with other financing options in the capital markets. However, U.S. spokesman Ted Deutch, of D-Boca Raton, said Thursday that 90,000 Florida companies received loans averaging $ 200,000.

Deutch admitted that the initial credit round began with a “bumpy” start.

“Now, with additional funding, I hope we hear success stories from more and more small businesses that are able to get the critical rescue line they need,” he said.

Of the new money allocated to PPP, $ 60 billion will be set aside for community banks and credit unions to ensure that the dollars go to small businesses.

“The goal is to ensure that every small business has equal access to the program,” he said. “So we wanted to be sure that the money goes to the communities and that we don’t just trust the big banks.”

The legislation includes $ 75 billion to provide critical personal protective equipment and $ 25 billion to test, and a requirement for the Trump administration to develop a plan for “massive testing” across the country.

“Any plan to reopen the economy must include testing for suspected cases,” he said.

But the country’s largest chamber of commerce said on Friday it expected the new round of funding to end pretty soon.

“These extra funds are desperately providing assistance to smaller businesses that are on the verge of closure,” said Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Unfortunately, we expect these new funds to run out quickly. Congress must now begin working on bilateral solutions to ensure these programs do not become obsolete. Small businesses and the families and communities they support rely on these critical assistance programs to help them survive. Economic shutdown and move toward improvement.”

