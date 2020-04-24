Coronavirus Florida: Congress Approves More Money for Unemployment – Where Does It Go? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates:

On Thursday, Congress approved another $ 310 billion to help those unemployed due to the financial shutdown of the coronavirus. President Trump is expected to sign the law on Friday.

Where does that money go?

About $ 310 billion will be used to supplement the Paycheck Protection Plan, which provides loans to small businesses to pay rent, utilities, and payroll so that employees don’t lose their income. The initial $ 350 billion allocated to the program last month had been spent within two weeks of deployment.

PPP has been criticized for lending to large companies with other financing options in the capital markets. However, U.S. spokesman Ted Deutch, of D-Boca Raton, said Thursday that 90,000 Florida companies received loans averaging $ 200,000.

Deutch admitted that the original round of quotations ended at the beginning of the “pit”.

“Now, with additional funding, I hope we hear success stories from more and more small businesses that are able to get the critical rescue line they need,” he said.

Of the new money allocated to PPP, $ 60 billion will be set aside for community banks and credit unions to ensure that the dollars go to small businesses.

“The goal is to ensure that every small business has equal access to the program,” he said. “So we wanted to be sure that the money goes to the communities and that we don’t just trust the big banks.”

The legislation includes $ 75 billion to provide critical personal protective equipment and $ 25 billion to conduct tests. The requirement that the Trump administration develop a plan for “massive testing” across the country.

“Any plan to reopen the economy must have tests for suspicious cases,” he said.

