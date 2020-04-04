Coronavirus Florida: County Takes One Point: Older Workers Can Work From Home – News – The Palm Beach Post

A new order from County Councilor Verdenia Baker will allow employees who are elderly or have significant illnesses to work from home or take administrative leave due to the coronavirus.

Weeks after 6,000 workers were required to continue their trip to the office, Palm Beach County has approved telecommuting for older or seriously ill workers.

County Superintendent Verdenia Baker, who has been criticized by some employees for suggesting staying at home to the public but not to their own workforce, sent a memorandum to department heads Thursday night, instructing them to allow telecommuting for “high-risk” employees. The directive will enter into force immediately.

According to the county, 310 older workers would be eligible.

His memorandum refers to a detention order issued by President Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, which directs people over the age of 65 and the medically vulnerable to take “all measures” to limit their potential exposure to the coronavirus.

In a recent interview, Baker said because of the relevance of the job, most county employees were unable to work from home.

“It’s not as simple as (saying)‘ Guys can go home and work, ’” he said, adding that the county is exploring tremendous changes to ensure distance between employees.

A park employee who spoke through social media about his frustration with the county’s demand that employees be led to the office was fired for these posts, although Baker said his shooting caused the wrong language and posting during business hours.

A library employee complained that even though the county closed all of its libraries weeks ago, employees still have to work in those where they have difficulty complying with social exclusion rules with other library employees.

On March 19, memo district workers were told that if they were not comfortable coming to work for fear of exposure to the coronavirus, they would have to take paid time off.

Under the new order, employees who are unable to work remotely will receive administrative leave until at least April 30th. The manager was asked to give other employees to fill the necessary work for the employees doing the necessary work.

Diseases in this “high risk” category include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, severe heart disease, impaired immunity, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure, and liver disease.

