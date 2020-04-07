Coronavirus Florida: Delivery: Are we ready for the COVID-19 wave? We better be. – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

As the wave of COVID-19 patients prepares to hit hospitals in Florida, we urge the state to be prepared.

The peak of COVID-19 cases is predicted to hit us in South Florida right on April 21, but the state emergency manager says the state is ready for it.

“I am absolutely convinced that we will be able to fulfill the ICU’s capacity,” emergency director Jared Moskowitz said in an interview with the Miami WPLG Local 10 of the Sunday. “We think we’re able to match capacity with beds or potential bed problems or potential fans.”

His trust was better to be justified. Because no, the suffering in Palm Beach County – where there have already been more deaths despite the lower number of confirmed cases than in Miami-Dade or Broward counties – will be appalling.

Nearly half of Palm Beach County’s 4,000 hospital beds were empty on Tuesday, according to the Florida Health Administration. And Moskowitz says the state has bought and received 4,300 hospital beds for placement, if necessary – in the operating room, for example, because optional surgeries have been canceled. Or in field hospitals or unused hotel space, although no such plans have been announced for Palm Beach County.

It sounds good. Similarly, Moskowitz’s estimate of fan supply. He said there are more than 4,000 fans available in the state and that FEMA and the U.S. Federal Department of Health and Human Services (FEMA) and the United States have been “fantastic” in responding to Florida’s requests for respiratory equipment from the National Warehouse. Florida has received four shipments, he said. What could be the positive side of President Donald Trump’s favorite getting a governor.

The problem is that our hospitals do not know how many patients with serious illnesses expect ignorance, which has been exacerbated by a lack of tests. Just this week, adding another testing site, to the south of the county, the pace of testing is in Palm Beach County close to its peers. Two weeks ago, Florida’s third most populous county ranked last among the major counties in the Covid-19 test per capita.

As we said earlier, the lack of testing is a failure and a disgrace to national proportions. But it is particularly dangerous in an area of ​​1.5 million counties, where almost 25% of the population is aged 65 or over (one of the highest risk groups in COVID-19) and 13% of the population live below the poverty line (the group with the greatest social distance) is the most difficult). . The median age in Palm Beach County (44.9) is uncomfortably close to the Italian age (47.3). And we all know how this disease has raged in Italy.

When planning a disaster, you always start intelligently by assessing how many victims you are dealing with. But how can anyone, in the current situation, take into account the short-sighted hesitation of Prime Minister Ron DeSantis to announce a nationwide home order or his continued reluctance to completely shut down worship for personal services? How can anyone know how many undetected infections have spread around South Florida because too many people have not seriously followed the advice of health experts about physical distance?

Also of concern are reports from doctors and nurses that hospital front-line staff lack appropriate masks, bathrobes and eye protection as they treat patients infected with this deadly virus. The fact that they have searched the net for only hospital administrators to repel these items, they say, must follow their established supply chains.

Some business giants at Tenet Healthcare, which owns five Palm Beach County hospitals, threaten to be fired if they bring their own emergency protective equipment (PPE). Others have just finished – tears.

This is crazy. Even more appalling are the chain’s modest assurances that there are enough personal protective equipment, even though employees at one Tenet hospital told The Palm Beach Post that they would distribute one suit per infected patient against the correct course of action and produce photographs to show the case.

We should all be delighted that Moskowitz, a former Democratic representative from Broward County and a former director along with disaster recovery environmental resources company AshBritt, is working so hard to mobilize hospital beds, fans and other needs such as face masks.

Just as in the face of an approaching hurricane, there is a swelling (storm) of coronavirus patients. But unlike a hurricane, we don’t know how big and long-lasting this wave of sick patients will be because we have no idea how many Floridaians have been infected.

What we can do is hard to engage in social alienation, prepare and be prepared. Because the rise is coming.