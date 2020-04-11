When Easter and Easter are celebrated and Ramadan comes, online services are the best way to keep the faithful safe.

Worshipers who wonder the risk of attending a crowded gathering this Easter and Easter should consider the example of Albany, Georgia.

The city of nearly 75,000 inhabitants is located about 40 miles from Interstate 75 in rural Southwest Georgia. And the county in which it is located, Dougherty – full of 19th-century plantations and modern farms – is already well below the health impact of most other Georgian counties. The city and surrounding province now has one of the strongest coronavirus clusters in the country. There, 973 cases of COVID-19 virus and 56 related deaths were reported there on Wednesday morning.

The original source of the distribution is believed to be the funeral on February 29, as reported by the New York Times and other media. The funeral turned out to be what epidemiologists call a “very pervasive” event where a small number of people cause a large number of infections.

Florida government Ron DeSantis mentioned Funeral Monday when he advised people to attend packed meetings for upcoming Christian and Jewish holidays. The governor said he wanted people to be “mentally together but stay socially far away” during this time.

“Keep God close, but keep COVID-19 away,” he said.

That’s good advice, though one wonders why DeSantis included religious meetings among the “essential” needs that were exempt from last week’s national residence order – a decision for which he has been gloomily criticized. In addition to the confusing issues, the governor and his staff have sent mixed messages about whether local authorities retain the right to restrict personal participation in religious services.

That is exactly what Hillsborough County did by restricting religious gatherings to 10 people, an order that the pastor of Tampa was arrested for sacrificing after he held two services in his megachurch. Fortunately, other religious institutions are more secure.

Religious leaders say most churches and synagogues use video streaming services to avoid assembling troops that could spread the virus, John Kennedy of the Gannett Capital Office said.

Some worship denominations have even stated that online services have expanded their congregation. Pastor David Green of Marianna St. Luke’s Episcopal Church told Florida Phoenix that the direct stream of his church reaches people as far away as Virginia and Texas.

“We’re really reaching out to people who not only can go to worship, but we’re reaching out to people who don’t usually go to church,” Green said.

Other religious institutions are moving towards innovative ways of celebrating religious traditions. At Easter, the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center in Gainesville has offered goder-Seder series and meals, as well as an online Zoom class to help students learn to lead their own Seder.

In connection with funerals, they, too, have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Managers at Gainesville Funeral Home told The Sun they would limit the gatherings to a small number of family members and even stream them in some cases.

Such steps are necessary to prevent “super-spreading” events. When Easter and Easter are celebrated and Ramadan comes, online services are the best way to keep the faithful safe.

