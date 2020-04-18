Coronavirus Florida: Delivery: Too Soon to Facilitate Mitigation – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

It is not too early to talk about a plan to reopen the economy, but it is too early to be mitigating mitigation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Day by day, it seems that the choir is building eager government officials to “reopen” the coronavirus-damaged economy sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department, told the county commissioners she would begin a discussion on such a plan.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued new guidelines aimed at easing restrictions on easing in areas where the spread of the coronavirus is low, keeping them in place in the worst-affected areas. The final decisions, he said after first claiming he had “perfect” power, will be left to the governors.

And to that end, on Friday, Prime Minister Ron DeSantis, who calls for social remote measures on the rails to prevent a force majeure in cases, set up a task force to help bring Florida back to normal.

Let us all be careful here.

Yes, the number of infections and deaths caused by coronavirus infection has slowed over the past week. In the case of Florida, the 4% increase in new cases is about half of what it was a week ago. Same in Palm Beach County.

The truth, however, is that the virus continues to spread and COVID-19 continues to kill people violently – nearly 700 were reported in the state on Friday morning. The good thing is that there are more deaths – many more.

We would also like us to see shops and schools again, and people eat in restaurants and frolicking on our beautiful beaches.

It is only because of the determination of our residents that aggressive social alienation has brought us to the point where public health authorities believe the spread of the coronavirus is “smoothing the curve”. Those same health experts rushed to warn of loosening the instructions too early.

As Florida surgeon General Scott Rivkees warns, Florida residents need to keep their distance and wear face masks for up to a year – and avoid 10 or more crowds. “So as long as we have a COVID (-19) in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we’ll have to pursue these measures so that we’re all protected,” he said.

There is no time at the moment to take our collective foot off the gas.

We should draw up a game plan to reopen society and relaunch the economy. But surrendering to what is so far the most effective weapon in our arsenal in the war against this virus – social distance – is a silly, potentially dangerous, political negotiator.

Because the vaccine that controls the spread of COVID-19 is still at least a year away. Until then, the virus threat will not go away. Learning with it requires careful strategies to balance the need to return to work with the need to protect people from illness and death.

Of course, after a slow boot, the space is to be commended for increasing testing. Palm Beach County, for example, now has two state-run testing sites that didn’t exist a few weeks ago. But data from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) shows that only 0.5% of the county’s residents have been tested; and only 1% of Florida residents in the state.

According to public health experts, this is a miserably insufficient amount to make decisions about reopening the economy, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

And now questions are being raised about the effectiveness of the test data. The Miami Herald said last week that the DOH is making a significant announcement of the state’s COVID-19 testing base, which is a “blind spot in data that can blur the size of a pandemic and prevent efforts to decide when it is safe to end restrictions such as social distance.”

Bloomberg News also reported last week that doctors are increasingly concerned about false negative results in coronavirus tests. A surprisingly large number of people – possibly up to 30% – show up with obvious symptoms that only tests tell them do not have the disease.

>>> Related Content: Coronavirus Florida: Delivery: We are still too far from testing to include COVID-19

As we’ve said before, our testing system – both state and federal – needs to be expanded so we can know who is infected and where they are. This is also important for the introduction of the next weapon, “contact tracking” in our arsenal. In other words, find each sick person and then find out with whom they have recently interacted. Public health authorities say that in order to eliminate social distance, such as school drop-outs and home-stay regulations, we need enough contact tracing to isolate those who have been infected and target care resources.

And no less, and reopening the economy could throw fuel into a raging fire.

Even business leaders have told President Trump that while the financial damage has increased alarmingly, the dramatic increase in tests – which the president’s new “guidelines” seem to ignore – and the wider availability of protective equipment are necessary for their safe return operations.

And the Florida Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Wilson says on Sunday op-ed: “The timing and process of reopening Florida has more to do with fighting the virus and slowing its spread to near zero than any of us want. It was about.”

It’s been a rough month. There is more than enough frustration.

But as Alonso rightly said, “This will take a few days.”

That “one day” will come faster if we’re smart – and careful – now.