Coronavirus Florida: DeSantis says team to meet Friday for tip to allow selective surgery – News – The Palm Beach Post

April 16, 2020

The governor said allowing the selective cuts came up earlier in a speech Thursday with President Trump and governors of other states.

*

*

President Ron DeSantis said a state task force will meet on Friday to find out which sectors of the economy will soon be able to unlock the coronavirus.

The governor did not disclose the names of the individuals on the panel, nor did he announce the agenda for Friday’s debate.

One possibility: optional surgeries. The governor said the topic came up in a call earlier Thursday with President Trump and governors of other states.

“It’s not going one hundred percent like it used to be, but we need to go down the road to healing,” DeSantis said.

The governor said the state also plans to look at how the CARES law can be used to boost the economy.

