Coronavirus Florida: DeSantis Takes Action to Fix Unemployment System – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Prime Minister’s hatred of social media is directed at President Ron DeSantis for the state’s failed CONNECT system for filing unemployment claims.

TALLAHASSEE – Under increasing pressure on Florida’s failed unemployment benefit system, Prime Minister Ron DeSantis said on Monday he was throwing labor and increased computer capacity to try to meet the state’s unprecedented unemployment demands.

Applicants and callers who have sought help have lured the Department of Economic Opportunities’s disruptive network connection to the CONNECT system, which prevents thousands of Florida residents from filing for unemployment or getting phone help.

The basic pitfall of social media anger is directed at DeSantis, who responded with a roundtable meeting in the Florida capital, followed by the heads of the Florida Department of Financial Opportunities, Revenue and Management Services.

“We are in a situation where people have lost their jobs, they are looking for relief and they are having a lot of difficulties,” DeSantis said.

While agency chiefs mostly praised DeSantis and the state response, the governor, who spoke last week about the few job-lossers in Florida, called the CONNECT system’s problems “just completely unacceptable.”

“We want this system to be available to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday night that 13,629 Florida residents were positive for COVID-19, up from 1,279 cases the previous night. Another 33 people died, bringing the total state mortality rate to 254, including two other deaths in Manatee County.

There were 159 cases of coronavirus in Sarasota County until Monday night and 145 in Manatee County.

There are seven COVID-19 deaths in Sarasota County, while Deaths in Manatee County increased from three to five on Monday.

In the state’s paralyzed economy, many Floridaians are now starting their third week of trying to file for unemployment claims. DeSantisia’s March 20 restaurant-restaurant allowance forced thousands to leave work before the governor or cities and counties passed previous restrictions that shook Florida’s tourist-driven economy.

The DEO and the State Administration Service have added a further 72 computer servers to increase CONNECT’s capacity, which, according to the governor, will triple the number of concurrent connections it can handle.

DeSantis said 62,000 Florida residents managed to file a claim on Sunday. 250 people were added to field calls – up from 3.8 million last week – on Monday, and another 500 employees are expected to increase on Tuesday.

Government agencies have sent workers to the DEO to assist with staffing needs.

“We need all our hands on deck now,” DeSantis said.

The difficulties that Floridaers have had in applying to apply online also led DeSantis to order the DEO to begin approving paper applications. They are available at FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19 and also at CareerSource in Florida locations across the state, said DEO CEO Ken Lawson.

While the Florida CONNECT system has proven to be a disaster for many outsiders, Lawson said Monday that 520,000 applications for unemployment benefits have been filed in the past three weeks, more than 326,653 applications for all in 2019.

Florida’s weekly unemployment benefits are up to $ 275, the lowest in the country. Up to 12 weeks for unemployed Florida residents to collect benefits is equivalent to North Carolina’s shortest country.

President Trump signed into law a $ 2.2 trillion federal aid package that will provide an additional $ 600 a week for four months – in addition to state benefits – to the unemployed and extend Florida’s 12-week benefits for another 13 weeks.

The federal package also offers a $ 600 weekly fee for people who aren’t usually unemployed, including part-time workers, freelancers, self-employed contractors, gig workers, and the self-employed.

Although the CONNECT system rejected applications from these workers, Lawson said the agency will take action this week to help them apply. DeSantis said the state also intends to benefit retroactively from a situation where people lost their jobs – to eliminate the time they have lost trying to access the CONNECT system.

“All the options are on the table,” Lawson said.

DeSantis has already given up the one-week delay before people applying for unemployment can receive benefits. He also waived the requirement for recipients of benefits to provide proof that they have contacted five jobseekers.

The Florida CONNECT system was already a problem before the coronavirus shutdowns revealed its profound shortcomings. State auditors have mentioned the poor performance of the network system in audits that began shortly after it was introduced in 2013 under DeSantis ’predecessor, now the United States. Senator Rick Scott.

Scott was among a handful of Republican senators who criticized the federal aid package and its $ 600 weekly benefit for the unemployed. Scott, who voted in favor of the package, complained that the charges were too strong and that “they would prevent people from returning to work”.

Only 11 percent of unemployed Floridaers received benefits before the coronavirus shocked the economy, which is one of the lowest recipients in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.