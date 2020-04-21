Coronavirus Florida: Editing: Don’t Put Public Health at Risk for a Handful of Self-Sufferers – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Americans are heroic by following “stay at home” regulations. Their elected leaders should not punish them by giving up a loud and selfish minority.

Social distance is difficult.

Sitting in the house day by day, it is frustrating that they lack such simple pleasures as walking in the park or dinner or even the ability to distinguish day by day.

It’s nerve-wracking to go shopping, armored with face masks and caution, for fear of contact with a store merchant or checkout. It’s scary to be an employee of that store, not knowing if this is the day the new coronavirus gets to you.

It is devastating to fight or lay off, to see your business closed.

Even for those of us who stay healthy, stopping a normal life is a destroyer of plans and a future.

And yet, we do it. Despite the high cost, we do it. And gladly. As of last week, 81% of Americans told the Politico / Morning Consult survey that “Americans should“ continue social distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, even if it means continued damage to the economy ”.

This is a significant sign of concern for our neighbors and also for our own health. We make sacrifices not only for ourselves, but also for the greater good.

Still, some break in. They dress in the colors of the U.S. flag, waving bands with “Trump” and – confusing a public health emergency with a tyrannical violation of freedom – urging officials to “reopen” the economy as if the closure had nothing to do with slowing COVID-19 casualties.

Organized by right-wing groups, appropriately made public for right-wing news, and the president himself saw them first in East Lansing, Michi, then in other state capitals. And then in a caravan of about 100 vehicles that gathered on Sunday from Hollywood, Coral Springs, Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, approaching Atlantic Avenue on Delray Beach.

The management of the Boca office in Delray was Jeremy Rodgers, deputy mayor of Boca Raton, who said he was acting as a private individual. However, Boca Raton City Council, of which he is a member, is scheduled to discuss tonight a resolution calling on Palm Beach County to reopen “beaches, passive public and private parks and tennis courts, and private golf courses to the public … as carefully as possible.”

Public pressure on the Palm Beach County County Commission is matched by pressure from golfers who are strongly pushing for permission to return to the fairways – even though one of them may carry the virus unknowingly. Unfortunately, they seem to have found a receptive ear to Commissioner Robert Weinroth, who has expressed a disappointing willingness to clarify the rules of the influential elite.

Dr. Alina Alonso, director of health at Palm Beach County, has put in place a good measure of when it is safe to stop social alienation: as the number of residents in the province diagnosed with COVID-19 declines for 14 consecutive days. We have graciously slowed the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. despite a frightening 125 deaths in this county. But no one can say when we will see the first fall of the day in new cases, let alone the start of a two-week string.

Nonetheless, Director Ron DeSantis, who was so slow to announce a nationwide residence order, is now tickling to get this completed as soon as he can. On Monday, he announced the reopening of the Florida task force and said he wanted recommendations by Friday. His denominators, worryingly, include one hospital administrator, but not doctors, epidemiologists, or researchers. He largely grabbed business leaders, GOP donors, and other Republicans in the Florida cabinet – strikingly leaving the cabinet’s lone Democrat, Nikki Fried, who, as agricultural secretary, oversees Florida’s second-largest industry and regulates our major food supplies.

DeSantis ’prominent presentation on party politics, as well as his reduction in scientific knowledge and medical knowledge, are a bad way forward. We need our elected leaders to lead us all, not just companies that supply so much campaign money, or noisy few who respect their horns and attract cameras.

The majority of Americans understand the stakes of this pandemic. Floridians are no exception. They do their best to keep themselves and others safe at great cost emotionally and financially.

Our elected leaders should be proud of this sacrifice. In addition, they should encourage them instead of appealing to a selfish group of privileged few who value the health of their neighbors more by weakening the ball around a bit or hitting the beach.