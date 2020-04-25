Coronavirus Florida: Editorial: Blames Elderly Deaths for Long-Term Financial Failure of State Law Enforcement Officials – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

In nursing homes, the headlines of several deaths may seem shocking, but for the elderly experts who have followed the decline in long-term care toward the current situation, we are little surprised.

The disproportionate vulnerability of weak parents to the insidious spread of COVID-19 draws public attention to a stubborn controversy that has remained unresolved for the past 20 years. In Florida and elsewhere, sophisticated long-term care that adds length and comfort to a person’s life is terribly expensive, beyond the resources of most older Americans. And state lawmakers have been reluctant to pay the kind of money needed to do it right.

It is certain that short-sighted politics is currently being tested.

After a month of refusal, Prime Minister Ron DeSantis last week finally released the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 infection. But there were errors, shortcomings in the list and it was not possible to say which nursing homes or assisted living areas suffered from the most serious outbreaks.

The result: Families were given more questions than answers, and the industry said it needed help: more testing and personal protective equipment. The industry also said it wanted more transparency.

At the same time, retirees from such farms continue to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus strain, accounting for nearly 25 percent of state deaths.

The list includes 38 facilities in Palm Beach County and 313 states.

Florida’s professional care facilities are full of dedicated professionals – and equally dedicated, shamefully underpaid workers who cook, clean, and do intimate compassionate care. But most facilities do not have enough of these emergency personnel at a given time. The strict arithmetic of caring for the elderly does not allow for a sufficient number of staff for the demanding tasks they are legally required to perform.

This fact alone increases the likelihood that a relentless infectious disease such as COVID-19 will find a way for residents in treatment.

Kathryn Hyer, a professor of aging research at the University of South Florida, led a research team that found 60% references to “inadequate infection control” in Florida nursing homes from 2017 to 2019. This is not the proportion of institutions that did not follow strict safety practices; this is the part that state inspectors had to fail.

“There’s good evidence that if you have more RN hours” – more registered nurses present – “you have fewer infections,” Hyer says. But in Florida, Medicaid reimbursements are too small to reach the number of staff experts believe is needed.

“Our lawmakers don’t want to pay more money for long-term care,” Hyer says. “Part of this has come home to the roots.”

Case studies of infamous deaths at the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center during Hurricane Irma in 2017 found that when the facility was shut down, there were not enough workers to move fragile residents away from areas where heat reached dangerous levels. Then-Gov. Rick Scott’s solution was not to allow elderly care services to hire more people; instead, he urged them to buy backup power generators.

Florida long-term care trustees regularly ask the government for concessions and get those that allow them to cut costs. The most recent example is the effort to protect farms from litigation related to a coronavirus pandemic. They are succeeding in such efforts because there is no claim that the nursing home business model is broken and we do not yet have substitute products.

Vague is that life in a nursing home or nursing home is still better than what most elders would have in a family environment, Hyer says: “When residents were taken home from the premises during the time of Irma, for example,” they did not return in good condition. “

So far, Florida nursing homes deserve all the state aid. There must be a realistic debate later on how to build a better system – and the taxpayers’ desire to finance it.

An earlier version of this magazine first appeared in The Sarasota Herald-Tribune.