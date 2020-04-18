Coronavirus Florida: Editorial: The COVID-19 crisis shows law enforcement needs to restore early health agency funding – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Funding cuts at the Florida Department of Health raise questions about the agency’s readiness and ability to manage the current crisis – especially when it comes to widespread testing and contact tracing.

When David Krause was an industrial hygienist with the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in the mid-1990s, he had an annual budget of $ 720,000 and three subordinates who ran 16 programs across the state to study workplace safety risks by awarding grants and training to employees at county health offices.

Fast forward to 2008, when Krause returned to DOH a few years away. Now a higher-level state toxicologist, his budget was $ 0 and he had one person working in his field; no more scholarships, he said.

Krause’s story is just one example of the slow dismantling of the state’s DOH, which has been dismantled over the last two decades. The staff of the plant is 25% smaller than it was a decade ago.

State funding for county health departments was $ 1.1 billion in 2010. Ten years later, it is 12.7% lower: about $ 960 million, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

We need to return this funding – and more. Those provincial health departments that are at the forefront today fighting the coronavirus pandemic and coordinating testing.

The financial cuts have raised questions about DOH’s readiness and ability to manage the current crisis – especially when it comes to large-scale testing and contact tracing.

“We were more prepared 10 years ago than today,” said Krause, who left the department in 2011 and now works for a private consulting firm.

In March, the Florida legislature approved a state budget that includes $ 52 million in emergencies and federal funds for the DOH to fight the coronavirus, plus $ 300 million in reserves if the crisis continues.

Law enforcement officers deserve recognition for responding to emergencies with much-needed funding, but that’s part of the problem. Our politicians talk nicely about a situation where the situation is too difficult to ignore, but cannot guarantee that we will be ready until it reaches that point.

This is not unique in the sunshine. Public health funding across the country took a hit during the recession and has been working to improve. Nationally, over the past 15 years, state and local public health budgets have lost 45% of inflation-adjusted funding for personnel, training, equipment, and supplies, U.S. TODAY reported in March.

Krause and others say that the budget cuts at Florida’s DOH also led to the return of experts with institutional skills to steer the state during the COVID-19 crisis. Top-level employees were forced to earn too much money or talk about agency matters. They were often replaced by people with less qualifications and less experience.

“Those people were sometimes shown the door in a very embarrassing way,” Krause said.

DOH once had a budget of about $ 150 million to help county health departments fill service gaps that reflected the special needs of their communities. Most or all of the money has been lost now, said Leslie Beitsch, a professor at the University of Florida School of Medicine who served as DOH’s assistant secretary and assistant state official from 1997-2001.

“We believe we can starve this beast of government, and we are certainly (doing it),” he said.

The weakening and suspicion of our state government’s scientific knowledge has also made it difficult for the DOH to attract doctors and researchers who want to work for less than the private sector pays, Beitsch said.

This suspicion turned wrong with budget cuts led by former CEO Rick Scott. Scott, now a U.S. senator, reportedly banned state Department of the Environment employees from using the terms “climate change” and “global warming” in official communications.

President Ron DeSantis seems to have embraced more science – he has been appointed head of state flexibility to address environmental issues, for example. But DeSantis has done little to turn the budget damage into a proactive health agency that was once one of the best in the country.

Think of DOH as a toolkit. The downsizing of the agency means there are now fewer tools in the box, Krause said. These include state nurse backup troops to be sent to hot spots, robust surveillance programs to detect diseases as they begin to spread, and experts in the field of individuals.

The non-profit Trust for America’s Health’s 2019 report ranked Florida’s mid-level states in terms of emergency preparedness. Florida in particular has a plan to increase testing opportunities from six to eight weeks.

Certainly that plan was good. But how well it has been implemented during the current pandemic is a matter of debate, given that, according to DOH, only 1% of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Even before the coronavirus became known, the DOH requested additional resources in its 2020-21 budget request to combat the spread of deadly viruses.

But there is no better justification for additional funding than a global pandemic.

This delivery is in partnership with the editorial boards of the US TODAY Network-Florida.