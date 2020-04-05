Coronavirus Florida: Editorial: We are still too far in testing to include COVID-19 spread – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

We need to step up testing in Florida because no one knows how many cases of coronavirus have been detected.

“It’s testing, stupid.” This is how we began on 15 March with the desire to focus on what we thought was the real issue when it came to stopping the deadly disease COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus.

And unfortunately we have to be like that again. There are more than 11,000 coronavirus infections reported in Florida and about 200 deaths as of Saturday. Florida is still, unfortunately, after testing, with a population of 21 million.

Because – being bored, no one knows how many cases of coronavirus have been detected in this condition. No one. And that, according to health experts, remains a problem when it comes to stopping the killer virus.

Palm Beach County, which has been named part of the epicenter of the state-spreading virus, finally got its first government testing spot on Tuesday. Palm Beach, along with the counties of Broward and Miami-Dade, accounts for nearly 60% of state-confirmed COVID-19 infections – but testing in those counties has surpassed ours.

By the time the new temporary meeting place at Palm Beach FITTEAM Ballpark opened on Tuesday, it was clear that it wasn’t enough. There were already 330,000 calls for tests. By Wednesday, local health authorities temporarily closed the lines of call because they had committed to all 2,000 test series received by the state.

By Thursday, state and county officials, with the help of D-Delray Beach State Representative Emily Slosberg, promised to open another second location next Tuesday at the South County Civic Center on Jog Road, just south of Linton Boulevard. That’s crucial because South Palm Beach County has the state’s second-largest concentration of people over the age of 55, and most of our county has more than 900 reported COVID-19 cases.

We can only hope that this faster response means that Director Ron DeSantis will finally be executed at an even more dangerous point of capture with a virus that is ten times more deadly than the flu. Our province, which has been demanding more testing for weeks, may need a third more northern destinations at this rate.

As of Saturday, the county’s 35 deaths from COVID-19 are the highest in the state.

There will be more.

Provincial official Verdenia Baker and commissioners should stick to their strategy of asking for help, but not sit idly by waiting for it. Just as they were able to awaken the seemingly dreamy Palm Beach County health care district to get the FITTEAM Ballpark site open, they should ruin other local sources – including non-profits.

For example, our county is home to two major health-related nonprofits: the Palm Health Foundation and the Quantum Foundation. Both organizations are well-established and respected pillars of the county health community. If ever there was a time to leverage their expertise and resources, it is now. We cannot think of an immediate and important health problem like COVID-19.

Our huge aging population and open tourism industry have made us a fertile ground for the coronavirus. And only through widespread testing will we be able to slow its spread. Because we can’t do that effectively without knowing who is infected and where.

Of course, “social distance” is essential. But more and more public health authorities are saying that separation from each other needs to be increased through testing.

“Every stay at home is just a very blunt measure. That’s what you say when you have nothing else,” says Emily Gurley, an assistant researcher at Johnson Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Being able to test people is a really important way to achieve what we’re doing now.”

In other words, social alienation alone cannot cut it. Not when the governor has to be embarrassed nationally before he issues a nationwide “stay at home” order. Not when local officials seek to coordinate their own separate directives. And certainly not when residents, businesses and private clubs blatantly ignore these directives.

We appreciate it when the governor says the state has “expanded testing dramatically,” performing more than 60,000 in recent weeks. But Florida had still tested fewer people than Washington, the state is less than half of our size.

“In medicine, hope is not a plan,” Kayser Selleing, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Florida, said in a conference call on Thursday. “… the number of cases in Florida is growing exponentially, but I want to highlight how much the lack of testing has affected our ability to predict where we are in this crisis.”

For this large and diverse state, our level of testing is appalling. We need to test more Florida people, faster.

Otherwise, we will fly blindly in terms of tracing infected contacts, targeting limited treatment resources, and getting our hospital ready for the inevitable tsunami of COVID-19 patients.