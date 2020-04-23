Coronavirus Florida: Frankel urges patience; Federal Unemployment Benefits on the Go – News – The Palm Beach Post

Under the $ 2.1 trillion law on coronavirus assistance, relief, and financial security, workers receiving Florida unemployment benefits are entitled to $ 600 a week for up to 16 weeks from the date the employee applied for benefits. The benefits are retroactive until March 29, Congresswoman Lois Frankel added.

U.S. representative Lois Frankel – who never has to put up with words – blew up the Florida unemployment system at a sans-mask press conference on Wednesday and then gave details of how, how much and when frustrated unemployed archivists can expect to benefit from the federal government.

“The system is a mess and it’s a polite way to put it,” Frankel said, keeping his distance from a handful of journalists on Wednesday at West Palm Beach City Hall. “The reason we’re here is to get the word out that people can get more than what Florida gives them.”

Under the $ 2.1 trillion law on coronavirus assistance, relief, and financial security, workers receiving Florida unemployment benefits are entitled to $ 600 a week for up to 16 weeks from the date the employee applied for benefits. The benefits are retroactive to March 29, Frankel added.

The bad news is that federal inspections will not be cut until workers are accepted into Florida for unemployment benefits – a process that has frustrated tens of thousands of Florida workers, Frankel said. With the system so wasted, no one can say how long it will take.

“There’s a little light at the end of the tunnel,” Frankel said. “Be patient and be safe.”

West Palm Beach Democrat Frankel said he and other law enforcement have been in contact with the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on problems with the Florida unemployment registration system. Although Frankel said he didn’t want to point the finger, there were deliberately built-in disruptions in the system that prevented employees before DeSantis ’tenure.

“We have had a rigging system,” Frankel said, adding that the former governor, whom he did not appoint, designed the system in a way that was not easy to apply. In addition, the benefits are low – $ 275 a week – and the shortest – in just 12 weeks compared to many other states in 26 weeks, Frankel said.

“The state-run unemployment system and the governor need to fix it. We have been told he is trying his best,” Frankel said. “I keep him in the word that he’s trying to do that.”

Frankel did not name the “former governor,” but the current U.S. Senate, Rick Scott, led widely criticized reforms of the unemployment benefit system during the governor’s time.

According to a press release issued by the Frankel office, federal and state benefits mean that most workers laid off or laid off are entitled to:

– Up to $ 275 per week for 12 weeks from effective date.

– 13 additional weeks of federally funded benefits by state when state benefits run out.

– And $ 600 per week for federally funded benefits for up to 16 weeks from the date of application, retroactively to March 29th.

Florida law also requires additional 13-week state-funded benefits if unemployment rises above 10.5%.

Employees with shorter working hours can receive a Florida short-term compensation program in which their employer continues to provide them with benefits such as health care.

These benefits also include:

– Up to 26 weeks of pro-classified state-level benefits funded from a federal application date of a minimum of $ 125 and a maximum of $ 275 per week.

– 13 additional weeks of federally funded benefits by state when state benefits run out; $ 600 per week for federally funded benefits for up to 16 weeks from the date of application, retrospectively through March 29 and July 31.

Benefits for self-employed workers, such as self-employed contractors, freelancers and part-time workers (often referred to as “gig workers”), workers who do not have a long enough work history to receive state benefits, or workers who do not otherwise receive state or federal benefits , are entitled to:

– Up to $ 275 per week for 39 weeks of federally funded benefits in effect from the date of application and the period of eligibility runs from January 27th to December 31st.

– And $ 600 per week in federally funded benefits for up to 16 weeks, with retrospective March 29 and July 31.

These individuals should apply immediately, even if they are denied under the current system, and must appeal, as benefits are based on the original application date.

