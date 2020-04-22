Coronavirus Florida: Health Risk May Keep Some Students Out of School in Fall – News – The Palm Beach Post

Distance learning could be an important part of the school curriculum at K-12 and university level.

In addition to launching an effort to reopen Florida’s economy this week, Prime Minister Ron DeSantis is also inviting school leaders to discuss reopening campuses. Major changes are likely when students return.

Distance learning could be an important part of K-12 and university school curricula, and some students would stay away from campuses because of the health risk they pose to themselves or loved ones. Schools are also preparing plans to increase sanitation efforts and impose social exclusion requirements on students and staff.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran admitted on Wednesday that there may be concerns about sending students back to school living with carers who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We want to open schools and get kids into the best learning environment we know best,” Corcoran said Wednesday. “But we also know that the hybrid model is going to be a factor, and you have, even if we open, you have children … where they may be with their grandparents or their parents and they may have an underlying condition or may be in a vulnerable age group and have their children visit. in schools where there may be asymptomatic children, causing them too much stress. “

As the “working groups” set up by DeSantis as an advisor to the Re-Open Florida Task Force continued the meeting on Wednesday, a discussion with Corcoran led to the reopening of the school advisory group, showing how the coronavirus continues to affect Florida life well after some return to normalcy.

As the task force worked toward Friday’s deadline to provide feedback on how the state-wide closure can be safely ended, the Florida Department of Health reported another 440 cases of coronavirus Tuesday afternoon and 26 more deaths. There are now a total of 28,309 cases and 893 deaths in the state.

The outbreak may worsen during the summer as more testing is done and social distance remains the norm, but the virus is likely to still exist at the start of the next school year.

School leaders said Wednesday they are working to ensure the safe operation of schools by establishing new health protocols. At the same time, they are also preparing to address all the mental strain caused by viruses and the loss of learning suffered by children.

DeSantis closed its school on March 13 and ordered a nationwide closure in early April, banning insignificant activities and closing down insignificant businesses.

But as the economic devastation of the closure increases, DeSantis is now working to reopen the state and get the companies to operate again.

“I think we have a responsibility for everything to be creative, innovative, let’s show that we can get people back to work,” DeSantis told team members on Wednesday.

There is considerable debate about ending the closure of the coronavirus. Health experts warned that easing restrictions too quickly could lead to new waves of infections and death.

But DeSantis has repeatedly stated that COVID-19 patients have not overwhelmed the state’s health care system and the number of daily infections appears to be steady in defense of ending the Florida closure.

“Florida is currently better than anyone predicted that we could be,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “Now, of course, we have a lot more to do, but I think it’s worth pointing out the facts and showing where we really are, which contradicts some of the condensed reports we’ve seen over the last month.”

The schools are closed for the rest of the year, but the principals plan to open at the end of the summer for the new school year.

“We know the importance of opening schools because it also opens up the support the family needs so they can return to work,” said Jacob Oliva, chancellor of the Department of Public Schools in the Department of Education.

College and university officials are also trying to figure out how to reopen. Campus life can be very different when that happens.

“Policies for social exclusion and other protections for students and workers will become the norm for the future of the future,” said Syd Kitson, chairman of the board overseeing Florida’s university system.

Florida’s re-open working group also includes input from tourism companies, health care companies and other industries working to end state restrictions.

The working group’s tourism-focused working group continued its research on how to restart the state’s biggest Wednesday.

Cities and counties have begun to reopen beaches around the state, which is key to revitalizing the tourism industry. Hotel operators participating in the working group say they need beaches open to revitalize their business.

However, crowds gathered on Florida’s shores have drawn national attention and rage in recent weeks, and there are still major concerns that shore meetings could increase the spread of the virus.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defended his decision to reopen beaches over the weekend with restrictions, such as no sun or beach chairs. Beach troop images led to the trendy Twitter hashtag #FloridaMorons.

Curry said at a working group meeting Wednesday that the beaches in his community were not so crowded, adding that the crowds that arrived “really thinned” after the first day.

“The dictatorial style we keep holding you back. I don’t think there’s a way forward,” he said.

Doctors and hospitals are also working to restart optional measures, something DeSantis said it supported.

The governor banned these procedures for releasing hospital beds and personal protective equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, but hospitals currently have plenty of beds.

