Coronavirus Florida: Hecklers Disrupt Palm Beach County Virtual Classrooms – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates:

*

READING: This content is provided as a free public service to our readers during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break the coronavirus news directly into your inbox, subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter.

*

The move to virtual classes has left some Palm Beach County teachers fighting for a new series of enemies: Internet games and online hackers.

The perpetrators exploit the vulnerabilities in the county’s school district online learning platform to disrupt living classes with shouted racial performances, incorrect language, and sexually explicit images.

A wave of captivity and harassment comes as county teachers adjust to the first days of distance learning, making it difficult to continue online training in the midst of a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

School district officials say the vast majority of online courses in public schools have not harassed hackers.

But the harassment became so problematic at one of Westlakes ’Western Pines Middle Schools that the principal has stopped all live classes, blaming“ significant things for graphic pornography, sexual content, and the corruption of unauthorized persons ”.

“I expect this to be a very short break, but I want to make sure not all of our students are exposed to anything we can’t control,” Principal Robert Hatcher wrote to parents on Friday in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

West Pines Middle incidents are now being investigated by school district police, administrators said. Hatcher did not respond to a message requesting a comment.

>> Do you want Coronavirus news as it happens? Subscribe to Breaking News Coronavirus Email

Online heckling circulates virtual classrooms around the country as most of the country’s schools move to distance learning. The phenomenon has even been nicknamed, “Zoom Bombing,” a reference to the popular video chat app Zoom.

New York’s public school system urged teachers last week to stop using Zoom because of the threats posed by the floods of recent weeks. Teachers in Miami-Dade County have complained about similar problems, The Miami Herald said.

Palm Beach County public school teachers use a different platform for online lessons, the Google Meet event. But it has not spared many of the disruptions.

“Some students, who I’m pretty sure that it is not mine, liked calling and say very inappropriate things,” said Wellington’s Palm Beach, lower secondary history teacher Miriam Brown. “They would call in, say something inappropriate and call.”

According to teachers, the mistake of Google Meet is that teachers cannot endlessly ban annoying students or talkers from the class. They can turn them on or mute their microphone at the touch of a button, but the student can just as easily return to class or unmute from the microphone.

Each of the 174,000 students in the school district can use any of the district’s virtual lessons if they have a link to it. Teachers believe that some students share links so friends can knock them down.

Palm Beach Central teacher Alana Milich said that one day last week, some students whose names she did not recognize suddenly appeared in her virtual classroom.

“They jumped in, shouted curses and left before I could kick them out,” he said.

He said the school now teaches teachers not to give students direct links to their classes and instead to give random codes and send them just a few minutes before class.

>> Palm Beach County Day 1 Online Course Attracts 146,000 Students, Surprising Teachers

Assistant superintendent Keith Oswald said schools are trying to stress to families that virtual lessons follow the same code of conduct as personal classes and that students are given the discipline to behave.

Online environments can give students anonymity, but administrators say their activities leave a digital footprint that schools can use to track them. Teachers are now encouraged to record classes so that the district can document inappropriate behavior.

“That living interaction is so important,” Oswald said, “so we’re trying to make it as safe as possible.”

One high school teacher said that last week during class, he received several admission requests from people who do not have student accounts. He was able to reject applications because they had not enrolled in the district as students, but the work was time consuming.

“The names were written in foreign languages ​​and made no sense,” the teacher said he was not recognized. “So I just beat, deny, deny.”

He said that suddenly someone came to class in the name of another student and started shouting racial scams.

“I don’t know what I should do at this point,” the teacher said. Hell left alone, but the incident left the teacher furious.

>> Coronavirus: How to log in? What would I put on? PBC families adapt to online classes

Of course, not all online outbursts have been made by anonymous distractions. Online, many teachers continue to struggle with the same classroom leadership challenges they face in personal lessons.

“Sometimes there are students who are goofing and shouting,” said a primary school teacher who asked not to be identified. “You can mute them and they will mute themselves. You kick them out and they just come back. “

“It could be worse,” the teacher added, “but some things make it impossible to teach.”

For some teachers, worries don’t end at the end of the class. With Google Meet, classroom sessions can be open after a teacher logs in, allowing students to linger and gather unsupervised.

“I asked students to continue lessons later and do inappropriate things,” one elementary teacher told The Post. “That’s why the parent contacted me at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the behavior their son witnessed.”

Another teacher, a primary music teacher, compared the phenomenon to “opening a classroom at the door and children staying unattended by adults.”

“I cut off the call and come back 15 minutes later and they’re all still talking,” the teacher said.

This week, principals will give teachers more suggestions for reducing their classes, including procedures to permanently ban students who misuse online classes.

Oswald said Google is aware of the district’s concerns and may provide tools for teachers to better manage their classroom sessions.

Students are not required to attend live classes, but they have proven popular with parents and are considered to be the best opportunity for most children to interact directly with teachers and classmates.

That, according to the teachers, makes it important to keep them going despite the disruptions.

“While we are not required to teach living, many of us feel that children not only want contact, it helps motivate them,” Milich said.

amarra@pbpost.com

@AMarranara

What you should know

>> What does coronavirus infection do to your body?

>> Coronavirus cases worldwide: an interactive look

>> HAND HANDLING RIGHT: Read this section to fight the virus

VIDEO: Coronavirus vs. flu