Coronavirus Florida: How Grocery Stores Take Action to Avoid Contagious Roofs – News – The Palm Beach Post

In the era of the coronavirus, Publix is ​​erecting plexiglass restrictions, Walmart is checking employee temperatures, stores are trying to keep shoppers six feet apart.

READING: This content is provided as a free public service to our readers during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has changed much of everyday life, and that often infertile searches for toilet paper and eggs are no different.

But as grocery stores take on a new meaning – and threat – in people’s daily lives, store operators and their employees have reacted differently to the virus, the Palm Beach Post review reveals.

Some stores give officers masks and gloves. Others, including Publix, have begun setting up plexiglass bills between officials and customers to combat the spread of the virus in the air.

Buyers also react differently. Many wear masks and gloves. Others avoid these protections.

Epidemiologist Jerne Shapiro, who lectures at the University of Florida, said stores, officials and customers have every role to play in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

And it all doesn’t rest in personal protective equipment like masks, he said, although federal officials urge all Americans to wear masks when stepping outside the home.

Because of the lack of masks, Shapiro said the first respondents and health care workers – people who treat coronavirus patients and therefore have an increased risk of spreading the disease – must first get a break through what masks are available.

“In an ideal world, you have to wear masks,” he said. “This is not ideal. Epidemics, pandemics do not work in an ideal world. “

The Palm Beach County Trader River and another Publix employee recently found the virus positive, and it increased the county’s growing cash flow.

Publix Communications Director Maria Brous said she confirmed that a Clint Moore Road employee had a positive impact on COVID-19, a coronavirus disease, the company has performed deep disinfection-level cleansing in addition to our daily cleansing and sanitation protocols, disease control and prevention centers. “

According to Brous, the company has suspended food demonstrations to focus more on the health and safety of its employees. And Publix, a Lakeland-based chain in Florida, installs Plexiglas protections at checkout, customer service and the pharmacy registry.

Other stores in the area beat Publix to that beat.

At Ace Hardware in Deerfield Beach, USA 1, large rectangles of plexiglass were hung from the ceiling from two cash registers in front of the store. Plexiglas acts as a fine barrier between customers on the other side of the counter and other employees.

The cashiers also wore gloves. Other workers wore masks.

Sun-dried food carts

At 441 in the United States and at Lantana Road, cashiers wore masks and gloves during a recent visit.

However, one of the cashiers said he was in a mask, but because it annoyed him behind his ears, he took it off.

Many stores are now wiping carts before they are given to customers.

Shapiro said it’s a good idea, but it’s not the only way to get a coronavirus-free basket.

He said he often takes a cart that is sitting in the sun.

That’s because he said the coronavirus can’t live long in ultraviolet light, and the Florida Stomach Sun offers a lot of it.

The customer can bring their own towels to clean the carts, he pointed out if they find the towels.

A shop employee wiping a cart using customers must wait until they are dry.

“The cleaning solution needs contact time to get its job done,” Shapiro said.

Public health authorities and political leaders have urged people to engage in social distancing by staying at least six feet apart. Until recently, however, there has not been much social distance in shops.

Customers crowded around the meat box or waited close to each other in line to check. The delicacies are also full.

Some shops are starting to take social distance more seriously.

Costco and Home Depot have become convincing in managing the number of people in their stores.

At Home Depot in Costco, Lantana and Lake Worth Road, the reporter recently saw Disney-like lines at the entrance.

Customers were in line before entering, and store employees controlled the line and told people when they could enter.

Wipe cell phones

The International Union of Trade Unions and Trade Unions stated that security measures are needed to protect trade workers.

The association recently published a series of coronavirus safety tips on its website.

Tips included basics such as washing your face and hands before you leave work, and using gloves properly (don’t touch your face while using them and discard them after use instead of trying to use them again).

Union members were also urged to wash their clothes when they returned home from work and to wipe their cell phones.

UFCW President Marc Perrone recently told MSNBC that he believes trade workers deserve better pay and better protection.

“The owner and shareholder have a responsibility to provide those personal protective equipment when it is available,” he said. Or at least, when it’s not available, supply the screens, with plexiglass screens facing up in each grid, so it gives them more protection than it currently has. We think it’s critical, and some of our employers have started doing this systematically through their stores. “

Taking the pace at Walmart

Many customers have turned to online stores because the fear of the virus – and the virus itself – is spreading.

In Amazon, the country’s largest online store, workers have protested the lack of personal protective equipment at work to meet growing demand.

At a Staten Island warehouse in New York, workers protested, demanding a thorough cleanup after two workers showed a positive coronavirus. The company fired the protest organizer and called on Mayor Bill de Blasio to order the city’s human rights commissioner to investigate.

A company spokesman said employee Chris Smalls was fired because he violated home stay requirements after contacting a person who had a positive impact on the coronavirus. Smalls said Amazon only informed him of its potential exposure three weeks after it happened.

On March 31, Walmart announced plans to send Infrared Thermometers to all its stores for display workers when they announce they are working. Anyone with a temperature above 100 is sent home and told to stay away until they have no fever for three days. The company also promised its employees masks and gloves. The company estimates that the distribution of the equipment will take three weeks.

Publix allows employees to wear masks and gloves, but stopped supplying them.

“It is important to understand,” the company said on its website, “that all official guidelines from public health organizations state that frequent hand washing, maintaining social distance, and avoiding contact with eyes, nose, and mouth are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. does not mean that colleagues should stop or reduce these practices. “

Shapiro pointed out that the only way to fight the virus is for everyone to be responsible for protecting themselves and others – in grocery stores and everywhere else.

“Everyone trusts everyone else in our health,” he said. “It’s never been so obvious. If you don’t shop, if you can’t stay six meters away from people, wait and come back again. Hold on to those bananas.”

Staff writers Eliot Kleinberg, Kristina Webb, Jodie Wagner, Hannah Winston, Tony Doris, Frank Cerabino, Jeff Ostrowski and John Pacenti contributed to the story.

