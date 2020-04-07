Coronavirus Florida: Inspired by Italian relatives, grocery store protects buyers and employees – News – The Palm Beach Post

Maurizio Ciminella, CEO of Amici Market, says relatives told him at an early stage to take the virus very seriously and ignore anyone who says the use of a mask and gloves is not necessary in public.

Maurizio Ciminella, CEO of Amici Market, has been in contact with relatives, including his parents, in Italy on a daily basis since the coronavirus began to destroy and claim thousands of lives there.

“My parents are both 80 years old and have been in self-quarantine for six weeks,” he said. “My sisters and nephews follow the rules of [national lock]. They don’t leave home unless they go to the market to buy food, and they have to wear masks and gloves. “

So far, her loved ones are all healthy. But he said they warned him from the start to take the virus very seriously and ignore anyone who says wearing a mask and gloves is not necessary in public.

Ciminella took the message to heart and began implementing dramatic changes about three weeks ago in the market at 155 N. County Road. A neighborhood-sized grocery store is the only option for Publix on the island.

“I look at Italy, how bad it is,” he said. “We deal with food and people.”

He called a meeting with employees three weeks ago. “I said,‘ If you want to work, you have to wear a mask ’in addition to gloves.

An internet search made about 150 masks, which he bought for $ 1,000.

“I give them to my employees so we can act for our own safety,” he said.

But that was just one of the changes employees and buyers will notice in the deal.

He is also very important to keep at least six feet away. “We try our best not to work too closely with each other. It is not easy. But we are doing well. “

The six-foot rule also applies to customers. There are signs on the store that remind them to observe social distancing.

Once the shopping carts are left out, they are immediately sprayed with an alcohol solution. All the carts are bleached at the end of each day, he said.

Store in an alarm, which is switched off every half hour and points to delete all workers handle a solution which is 75% alcohol.

Each customer is given a free pair of gloves when they come into circulation.

Ciminella also limits the number of customers in the store at any time to about 10 or 12. He closed the entrance to the street of the store so that customers could only enter from the back parking lot. If the number of customers exceeds the limit, someone is asked to wait outside until they have room to come.

“Future people will have more space to walk and shop,” he said.

When you come in for lunch, things to buy from the counter or juice bar should not be eaten or drunk at the store.

“There’s no eating in the market,” he said. You can’t open coke. “

Lunch traffic has slowed because so many businesses are closing during the pandemic, he said. But the grocery store is going.

Customers call early to place orders for a roadside store or home delivery. The latter is so popular that they will add a fourth driver this week.

“We have a lot of customers, including a good number of regular customers,” he said. “It’s a bit busy right now.”