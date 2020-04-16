Coronavirus Florida: Lord’s Place Annual Homelessness Virtual Fund Networks $ 684,542 – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Coronavir Update: Lord’s Place’s annual nonprofit fundraiser for the homeless turned to sleep this year due to the pandemic. But leaders say community support remained strong.

WEST PALM BEACH – The fact that the Lord’s Place’s annual SleepOut became the SleepIn Treasurer for the nonprofit winner of homelessness didn’t stop hundreds from participating in paying attention, empathy and money to fight the coronavirus.

CEO Diana Stanley said 50 teams raised $ 684,542 in the event this month, including patronage Ann Brown’s $ 300,000 match. The groups raised grants from 1,193 donors, of whom 670 were first-time donors.

One of this year’s largest teams was from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and donations were over $ 80,000.

In each of the last 12 years, SleepOut has drawn more than 600 participants. It is a ceremony of client testimony, inspirational singing and candlelight engagement, after which many sleep outside overnight in solidarity with the homeless.

As the rallies are out of this year’s coronavirus pandemic, nonprofits are switching and planning an event that people attended from their homes by watching a 30-minute program featuring songs and candlelight on The Lord’s Place and social media.

According to Stanley, more than 3,600 people watched this year’s program in 12 states and Canada.

“The fact that we had to act quickly and change our event brought unexpected benefits,” Stanley said. “The local media shared the story and we got more participation, we raised more money than ever before. The story of how we serve and how the public can support our efforts spread far and wide in a way we couldn’t have imagined before. . “

The non-profit organization, based on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach, has been providing services to the homeless since 1983, with an expansion of $ 20 million.

The founder of the organization, a former caretaker named Joe Ranieri, died in a car accident in January at the age of 79.

