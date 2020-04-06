Joe Newman, a 107-year-old Sarasota man, survived the 1918 flu pandemic and the Great Depression. The coronavirus is the next hurdle.

Joe Newman was barely 5 years old when it hit that spring, a pandemic of epic proportions. Not only did he survive the ruthless wave of unnoticed death, but he also lived long enough to fear it again.

Newman is now 107 years old, and while he doesn’t remember much about the devastating 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, the deadliest outbreak in modern history, he knows it was as horrible as the dusty History Books claim to be.

Thermometers don’t even reach Newman’s age, which is why a resident of Sarasota is one of the few people who experienced a pandemic through 1918, and survive today as the country tries to navigate the outbreak of the coronavirus. In the United States, about 675,000 people – 500 million worldwide – died from the 1918 flu. The current outbreak of the coronavirus could kill more than 200,000 people in the country, according to estimates.

Newman grew up in South Bend, Indiana – he remembers horse-drawn vegetable crushers and carrying a dirt road – where his family owned a small neighborhood grocery story. During the flu outbreak of 1918, he remembers signs affixed to the doors of sick people. His most egregious memory is the death of a young boy who lived across the street.

Coronavirus Florida: My husband survived COVID-19. “And it was one hell of a trip.”

“I knew something was happening, but I didn’t know about its seriousness,” he said.

Newman is more aware of the Great Depression since he had just graduated from high school in 1931. The Depression, most agree, began with the stock market crash in 1929 and lasted mainly in the 1930s.

Unemployment in the country was as high as 23 percent. In the last two weeks, about 10 million people have applied for unemployment, an incredible 6.6 million this week.

Newman remembers self-defense in the 1930s when it came to work. In other words, you were watching yourself. The government told their family what they could supply people with from their grocery store, and it was just about products like sugar and beans. People sell cheap razor sharpeners because no one can book new razor blades, he said.

“There is reciprocity in fear and worry about what will happen the next day, what the future will be, or even the future will be,” he said.

Coronavirus: A 101-year-old mask maker uses his lifelong skills to help in crises

Newman was one of the lucky ones during the Depression when he visited Notre Dame – he is the university’s oldest living graduate – and got a job in the Social Security Administration in 1937.

She lives comfortably today in a garage building in Sarasota with her fiancé Anita. He is 100 years old. Only recently did he stop driving with his red Mercedes 32 hardtop, which he bought when he was 103 years old.

“One advantage of the fact that I am as old as I, is that I do not have to be a lot of money,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to be here that long. At 107, my life span can be six months. I have enough.

Coronavirus and April Fools’ Day: Florida parents draw an epic prank for their children

“Now, if I was only 70-years old, I would have to look at it differently and I’m sure I look at it differently.”

When asked if he thought the current outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States could lead to another major depression, he did not hesitate to answer.

“Yes,” he said.