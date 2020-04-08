Coronavirus Florida: Manufacturing Celebrations Canceled for PBC Public High Schools – News – The Palm Beach Post

The May ceremonies at the South Florida Convention Center are the latest local events to be called out due to a growing coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Beach County’s public high schools have canceled this year’s traditional graduation ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The May ceremonies, the annual age of thousands of retirees in the counties, are the latest in a series of local events called in the midst of a growing coronavirus pandemic.

School superintendent Donald Fennoy announced the cancellations “with a heavy heart” in an email on Tuesday to parents and their families.

“You deserve to be celebrated in a big way,” Fennoy wrote. “I’m more sorry than I can say that this can’t be done safely in a public environment right now.”

Schools will be closed nationwide until at least May 1, and many education authorities believe campuses will remain closed for the rest of the year as COVID-19 infections continue to spread.

School district leaders are still exploring other ways to celebrate graduations if an outbreak of a pandemic allows, Fennoy said, but graduated seniors should expect to receive their diplomas at their home.

“As we move forward, the district will communicate with your principal and student board representatives about other feasible opportunities to mark this great milestone in your life,” he wrote.

The cancellations will affect the district’s 23 traditional high schools and several smaller district-run alternative schools. This does not affect independent charter schools.

Last year, the district hosted graduations for 26 schools in the fairgrounds, at a cost of $ 293,000. Six other counties held their ceremonies elsewhere.

