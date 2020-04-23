Coronavirus Florida: Marco Rubio defends small business program roasted into loans for large businesses – News – The Palm Beach Post

Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate Task Force developed the difficult Paycheck Protection program. He is defending a small business loan package due to widespread criticism even from Republican Rick Scott.

Growing anger over the distribution of small business loan funds has led Florida U.S. Senate Marco Rubio to defend it. Even against criticism of the program from his Sunshine State partner by Republicans, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Last month, Rubion’s U.S. Senate working group drafted the Paycheck Protection program. The plan was to distribute $ 350 billion in money to companies with less than 500 employees that have been shut down due to the closure of the coronavirus.

In a series of social media attacks, Rubio defended the program, saying, among other things, that three-quarters of the loans granted were less than $ 150,000. he also demanded that the loan application process be simplified.

But the Paycheck Protection Program faced acquisition problems, including delays in approving and processing applications from the country’s largest banks. And then the program ran out of money even when an important business organization, the NFIB Research Center, announced this week that up to 80% of applicants were left empty-handed.

What’s worse, an Associated Press survey revealed Monday that large companies with thousands of employees were “among those who received millions of dollars” from what was supposed to be a small business grant fund. According to an AP report, 94 publicly traded companies alone or their subsidiaries received $ 365 million. The country’s largest institutions, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and USA Bank, were sued this week to deal with Paycheck Protection Plan loans.

Amid strong criticism of the program, one burger chain, Shake Shack, said it will repay the $ 10 million loan it received. On Tuesday, President Trump said the fire storm said he was asking big companies that got the money to repay the subsidy and chose Ivy League University.

“I’m going to ask for it,” Trump said in a White House daily briefing. “Harvard (university) is going to pay the money back. They shouldn’t take it. “

The program has also included a rare series of two-party representatives.

In a statement on Monday, Scott said the program was an example of “being wary of the wind in the midst of a crisis” and that the federal government needed to be more cautious about using taxpayers’ dollars.

“I am concerned about the fact that many thousands of employees of companies have found loopholes in order to get these loans for small businesses,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, millions of dollars are being wasted on PPP. Currently, companies that are not harmed at all by the Coronavirus crisis have access to taxpayer-funded loans that can be forgiven. It’s wrong, and it takes money out of the hands of Americans who really need it. “

On Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the program had given too much confidence in the hands of large banks and large financial institutions.

“Banks just had to be a beacon,” he said. “The fact that they have acted as if this was their money, and it was given to their popular customers, is a really sad thing.”

On Tuesday, Rubio defended his program on Twitter. He wrote that the program had granted 1.6 million loans for an average of $ 260,000 over three weeks, with 74% less than $ 150,000. He added PPPV “has helped save about 30 million jobs.”

He also played small businesses and lenders who “complained” about the complexities of tweeting the loan process: “#SmallBusiness & lenders are already complaining that #PPP is too complicated. Just imagine if we had got applicants to produce extensive financial accounting. Instead, every story now is about how #PPPloans has heavy record requirements and takes weeks to adopt. “

Other Rubion tweets highlight examples of successes in helping companies around the country.

He also blew up Democrats for holding additional funding for the program as a “hostage.”

“By far the biggest reason why a #small cannot get a #PPP is to take it hostage. PPP is not designed to fight Hunger Games for a limited dollar. Everyone agreed that as it goes forward, we will need more funds. Democratic leadership then turned funding into leverage. “

A new round of funding is now being held for the Paycheck Protection program, and $ 60 billion is being proposed to community development finance institutions to ensure that the dollars go to poor businesses. According to law enforcement, other safeguards will be put in place to ensure that dollars go to entrepreneurs and their employees who are in difficulty.

