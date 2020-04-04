Coronavirus Florida: Miami City Ballet Spends Resurrection Despite Virus – Entertainment – The Palm Beach Post

Plans call for three world premieres and a $ 3 million production of Alexei Ratmansk’s Swan Lake. However, the financial losses caused by the coronavirus could interrupt the season.

The Miami City Ballet’s shimmering brochure, promoting it through 35th, was ready to broadcast when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The company ceased operations. “Don Quixote,” the final production of its season, was scratched when the Kravis, Broward, and Arsht centers were closed in quick succession. The gala held on March 14 was called off two days before its scheduled holding.

Company executives hesitated before sending out the brochure.

“At the end of the day, we decided it might be refreshing to get this beautiful brochure in the mail,” CEO Tania Castroverde Moskalenko said. “It might give people hope that there’s life after this.”

A week of subscription sales for a renewable driving order is $ 93,000 more than last year. Moskalenko is “cautiously optimistic” that the trend will continue.

But no one knows when the coronavirus will return. The company hopes to reopen on May 1st.

“The worst part is not knowing how this will develop, so you can’t plan,” artistic director Lourdes Lopez said.

He planned the season, which was meant to be a “love letter to the community,” and it has no information on how the virus can increase consolation.

“In a weird way, it’s returned in an incredibly purposeful way,” he said.

In its original form, the season encapsulates the company’s past, present and future.

The past includes ballets in which the company built its reputation, such as George Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” and Jerome Robbins ’“ Faun Afternoon ”.

Today, the trio is represented in South Florida by a seasoned commission from Durante Verzola, Claudia Schreier and Jamar Roberts, who collaborate with other local ties.

The future is marked by the North American premiere of the season’s explosive, Alexei Ratmansky’s “Swan Lake,” a $ 3 million production that announces the company is ready to take its place among the country’s leading ballet companies, Lopez said.

But whether the season continues as planned remains to be seen.

If the pandemic persists over the summer, the ballet could suffer a hit of up to $ 6 million.

Potential losses: $ 1 million in revenue and non-refundable expenses for the gala; Million dollars in lost marketing costs and ticket revenue for the “Don Quixote” program; and more than $ 1.1 million in tuition for school classes, including summer courses that draw students nationwide.

As such losses progress, the company has tightened its belt.

It laid off the dancers for four weeks. Plans call for an increase in weeks for the next season. Wages were reduced and more layoffs are being considered.

An emergency fundraising campaign is underway. Company executives are reviewing options under the Federal Economic Recovery Act and are working with funders to reclassify grants so that they can be used for operations.

“There is a time when you have to be brave,” Moskalenko said. “You just have to do what you have to do.”

The school has moved its class online without students losing significantly, Lopez said.

The company plans to stay in touch with audiences through other online offerings, such as free lessons on Instagram taught by its dancers.

Economy and other factors determine the form of the season.

One scenario would extend the seasons by opening in October with the “Don Quixote” program, followed by “The Nutcracker,” and four programs will be released in the season brochure.

Other options include a shorter season only with big ballets – “Don Quixote”, “The Nutcracker” and “Swan Lake” – or a smaller season with no big hits.

The slimming gala is scheduled for October.

By then, the audience may be ready for what the Miami City Ballet has to offer, Moskalenko said.

“I hope we drive away this terrible time and that in six or seven months people will be comfortable coming to the theater where they can be together and heal because we need to improve.”

