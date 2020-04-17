Coronavirus Florida: Officials Work with Disney to Accelerate Unemployment of More Than 70,000 Dissatisfied Workers – News – The Palm Beach Post

Disney’s massive flood of impoverished workers could prevent the initial registration phase of the state’s overburdened unemployment benefit system. The streamlined process could be made available to other companies with large numbers of employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A flood of depressed workers in the Magic Kingdom may be able to avoid the initial registration phase in the state’s overburdened unemployment benefit system.

Efforts to streamline the process could also be given to other companies that feel a large number of workers are out of the coronavirus pandemic due to temporary unemployment.

State Director Ron DeSantis said more than 70,000 Walt Disney Co employees who will soon be encountered may have their personal information uploaded directly from the company to the CONNECT online unemployment system.

“They wouldn’t get a special place in line. Anyone applying, it’s going through this path,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “But I think when you know you have a huge number of people from one employer and it’s reported, we can work with them to this information and get it through the system. I think it would probably be better for everyone. “

While complaints continue over busy phones and the network system crashes as people try to file for unemployment claims, DeSantis said the state might be able to download data on Disney workers late at night when the system is less active.

Disney closed Amusement Parks on March 12, but will continue to hire workers for Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Service Trades Council Union, which represents some 40,000 Disney employees, issued a statement criticizing the state’s unemployment system and saying “the online application is terrible.”

DeSantis defended efforts to strengthen the system, which said it has been able to handle “hundreds of thousands of successful shipments.”

! -function (e, i, n, s) {var t = “InfogramEmbeds”, d = e.getElementsByTagName (“script”) (0); if (window (s) && – window (s) .initialized) window (s) .process && window (s) .process (); otherwise if (! e.getElementById (n)) {var o = e.createElement (“script”); o.async = 1, o.id = n, o.src = “https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d) }} (document, 0, “infogram-Async”);

His comments came on Tuesday when the first $ 600 weekly work amendments, which are part of the federal stimulus law, left on Tuesday. Federal money is in addition to Florida benefits, totaling up to $ 275 a week for 12 weeks.

Contractors and gig workers, who may not be eligible for state unemployment benefits, still have to go through the state system to apply for federal relief.

DeSantis said 1,000 people are now handling consumer calls. Paper applications have also been made available, and about 60 computer servers have been brought in to support the network system.

“We deal with it every day, offering improvements to everything we do,” DeSantis said.

Last Thursday, DeSantis said 225,755 original lawsuits had been filed since last Sunday, leaving the state in the process of handling a record 228,484 lawsuits in the week ending March 28th.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 169,885 unemployment claims had been filed in Florida during the week ending April 4th. Updated numbers from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunities were not available on Wednesday morning.

This story was originally published on theledger.com and was distributed to other Florida newspapers in the United States on TODAY Network – Florida.