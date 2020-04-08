The increase in postal voting spread to Florida this week when the Association of Florida Election Observers formally asked Director General Ron DeSantis to expand postal voting in this year’s election.

If you want to break the coronavirus news directly into your inbox, subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter.

Voting – which both Republicans and Democrats have considered neutral, patriotic responsibilities – has become one of the most politicized topics in the 2020 election. Democrats are promoting postal voting because Republicans led by President Donald Trump claim corruption in the absence vote.

While Democrats have long argued that restricting absentee voting will end voting rights and Republicans have cheated on fraud, the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the hatred of all war.

This sparring spread to Florida this week when the Association of Florida Electoral Supervisors formally asked Director General Ron DeSantis to expand postal voting and alternative voting procedures in this year’s election.

Nevertheless, Tuesday showed how ugly – and dangerous – the battle has become.

Many voters in Wisconsin masks were forced to set their voting rights before their health on Tuesday as they waited for hours on protracted lines to vote for the prime minister.

Attempts by the Democratic governor of Wisconsin to postpone the election and extend the vote on absenteeism failed after Republican lawmakers fired at the governor’s efforts to turn the primary into a postal address election. The state’s Conservative Supreme Court then overturned the governor’s decision to postpone the election until June.

Trump continued the debate on Tuesday when he condemned the absence of voting in the daily briefing of the Coronavirus task force. Post-voting saw dramatic spikes in early March in Florida as fears of a coronavirus scared voters away from polling stations.

“I think the post office vote is horrible … it’s corrupt,” Trump said. “You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room to sign voting channels everywhere.”

Trump’s doubts about the postal vote are not entirely unfounded. A 2017 survey by The Palm Beach Post found a Palm Beach County commissioner and state MPs observing their seats as they entered voters ’homes and helping them fill their posts in the ballot.

In one case, a blind voter said the candidate met and signed his ballot. In other cases, voters said candidates looked over their shoulders and told them who would vote. One woman said she felt pressure from a permanent candidate who spoke her way home and dug her ballot into a stack of rejected mail.

“I think the postal vote is a terrible thing,” Trump said. “I think if you vote, you should go.”

Of the 1.3 million Florida residents who voted by mail in the March primary, 48.8 percent were Republicans. In Palm Beach County, Republicans voted about 30 percent of the 88,565 ballots that were absent.

Of those who submitted their ballots: Trump, who now resides in Florida.

Trump chose to vote by email in the March primary debate, even though he was at West Palm Beach Golf Club, less than a mile from the Palm Beach County Electoral Supervisor’s Office, as advance voting began during his March 7 weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Florida’s 67 election observers also weighed the recommendations on Tuesday and asked DeSantis to take enforcement action that would allow county election observers to extend e-mail voting and advance voting.

Many election monitors faced unprecedented challenges in the March primary due to the pandemic. In Palm Beach County, hundreds of survey workers, many of them retirees, chose not to work. Polling stations that had previously agreed to hold a poll closed their doors.

The letter’s recommendations include:

– Provinces will be given the opportunity to extend advance voting from two to three weeks before the election and to continue early voting on election day.

– Authorization by supervisors to relocate and merge polling stations at early voting sites.

– Provinces will be allowed to start compiling and tabling mailing rounds after the machines counting the ballots have been tested.

In anticipation of more postal ballots, Palm Beach Provincial Electoral Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link has already ordered more envelopes and encourages voters in her offices ’social media accounts to request their mailing channels now.

While his office is not prepared for all postal elections, voting by mail is easier, Sartory Link said. Voters can request absent voting channels online. During early voting, ballots may be dropped from any advance voting location.

And voters no longer have to pay postage – an acquisition that may prevent some of Trump’s questionable campaigns: campaign workers help vulnerable voters by offering to pick up their ballots and pay postage.

“It will hopefully make up for this,” Sartory Link said. “Now an individual doesn’t have to give someone else’s ballot to pay for postage.

The Democratic Party of Florida, which launched a campaign in March to connect with one million voters and encourage them to vote by mail, accepted most of the recommendations in the supervisors ’letter.

On Wednesday, the party went a step further, encouraging DeSantis to convene a nationwide voting postal election – a request that supervisors told DeSantis in their letter is not possible.

“If we believed we could do it, we would have definitely suggested it,” said Ron Labasky, chief adviser and general manager of the Florida election monitors. Smaller states, such as Hawaii, Oregon and Colorado, conduct elections by mail. Florida, with more than 12 million voters, is not ready to lead the upcoming election by mail, Labasky said.

“We support people who strive for it, and we strive to be prepared for people to benefit from it,” Labasky said. “But we don’t have the opportunity to send 12 million ballots.”

Despite Trump’s contempt for the absence vote, he said he would probably do it again in November “because I can’t go to Florida to vote.”

Nonetheless, Florida Republicans have little willingness to accept Trump’s absence policy. In a statement released Wednesday, Florida GOP chairman and state Senate Joe Gruters said the party continues to encourage voters to vote by mail.

“As we do with each election cycle, the Florida GOP is pushing for VBM (vote by mail) requests and returns among Republicans,” Gruters said. “These are truly unprecedented times, and we still hope to be in better places in the coming months.”

