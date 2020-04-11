Coronavirus Florida: Pandemic is a blow to new entrepreneurs – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates: Some entrepreneurs are particularly blind to the kickoff from the U.S. economic pandemic: Those who only opened a business last year.

JUNO BEACH – After the opening of the Maltese barley last September, Donald Kehl continued to run his business.

He learned its strangeness. The craft beer restaurant didn’t attract tons of entrance traffic in the U.S. 1, so Kehl started running ads. He planned events such as acquisitions and trivia on Monday to attract more customers.

It started to pay. The ground barley was in balance and received little money in recent months, he said.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Around the corner, Kehl laid off its nearly 25-year-old staff and closed the restaurant on March 20 for the time being.

“It’s just interesting that this is happening,” said Kehl, a franchise client working with wife Susan Kehl. “We have five and a half, six months, and suddenly we have this once in a lifetime thing.”

Kehl is one of Palm Beach County’s entrepreneurs who are particularly blind to the strangles of the U.S. economic pandemic: Those who only opened the business last year.

One of the most egregious challenges in new business in a pandemic is pure mathematics, said Joe Russo, who works with technology pioneers and other start-ups under his leadership of the nonprofit Palm Beach Tech and its 1909 initiative, business accelerator, and collaboration space in West Palm Beach.

“Every company, any organization, you want to accumulate reserves over time,” Russo said.

For those companies that remain open under several state regulations, Russo said now is the time to adapt.

“What I have told people to” understand where your customers are, “he said.” And you must be able to reach them. “

That’s what co-owner Chris Johncke is trying to do in Johan’s River.

The Swedish-style café opened its second location about nine months ago on Northlake Boulevard.

Now it is suffering from a drop in sales from 50% to 60% in its Palm Beach Gardens area, Johncke said. So he has added pick-up and delivery options and wants to handle the online ordering feature on the website.

“This has really thrown the wrench into our business because we had a model that worked, and now we need to change it all and figure it out again,” Johncke said in an email.

Both Johncke and Kehl expressed some frustration with the state aid situation available to small businesses.

Johncke, who also owns iFixYouri, a computer, tablet and phone repair company with four locations in Palm Beach County, applied for several loans through the Small Business Administration. By Wednesday, he had heard almost nothing about his applications.

“Making things more challenging without doing anything political, leaving in the dark,” he said. “We’re not looking for handouts, we just want to keep the paid people coming so we can all pay our bills.”

Outside Indiantown Road, Courtney Rooney continues to try to turn off as usual at the Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming Jupiter farms. The business still seems to be pretty reliable, Rooney said last week.

“We’re lucky we’re mostly grocery shopping for pets,” said franchise owner Rooney.

Like Johncke, he has increased pick-up and delivery options for customers. Woof Gang also advertises on Facebook these days.

Rooney is trying to stay positive. If not, he’s lying in the situation too much, he said.

“It’s my investment,” he said. “There’s definitely money invested in it and it’s just what, six months old? This can be really difficult. “

Russo pointed out that he sees some benefits in running a relatively new business today.

He said, for example, that many new entrepreneurs use technology that is more flexible than old accounting and management technology.

Russo also suggests new business owners try to negotiate a reflection room with banks and investors.

It’s parallel to what Kehl is trying to do.

He negotiated some extra time to pay for Malted Barley radio commercials and said last week that it might be worth shooting to try to work to suspend part of his rent. Without a salary, that’s his biggest expense today.

So far, Kehl said he was in standby mode.

He tries to run every day and sleep well with a focus on keeping the restaurant in working order and connecting his old employees with financial help. He recently applied for state unemployment benefits himself.

There are many obstacles, but Kehl said he was committed to getting Maltassoar back into operation.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now if I didn’t have the steel of my will and strength. … When someone taps me on the shoulder or grabs my arm and says ‘enough already’ (so I say) ‘OK now what’s next?’ “

