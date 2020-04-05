Coronavirus Florida: PBC changes schools’ free meal schedule – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Coronavirus Update: The Grab and Go meal schedule includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack for each child.

The delivery schedule for free meals for Palm Beach County children is changing.

This week, 35 schools will distribute meals Monday through Thursday, and those applying for Thursday will also receive meals on Friday.

The following week, Monday, April 13th, and so far, announcing these 35 feeding places are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. A meal worth two days goes out every these days.

These “Grab and Go” meals include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack for each child. Regardless of family income, meals are free for ESE students under the age of 18-22.

Parents or guardians no longer need to take the child to the pick-up location to collect meals, but must bring an ID, such as a student ID, passport, or library card, for each child they need a meal, the district said.

Social distance rules still apply in these places. School officials ask you to follow these guidelines when retrieving:

“If you want to limit the connection between people, be sure to follow the social distance. People driving to a feeding place are asked to open the trunk of the car or leave an open seat where staff can place food. Visitors to the site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are designed to keep everyone safe. “

Find the nearest site here: https://summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/

