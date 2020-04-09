Coronavirus Florida: Pet Spa Aware of Safety While Serving Palm Beach’s Furry Friends – Lifestyle – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach pet spa owners Alyce Riedesel and Michael Martin say they will take all possible safety precautions for their customers,

In Palm Beach, dogs are not just some people’s pets, they are family members. Pet spa owners Alyce Riedesel and Michael Martin have been serving the island’s hairy friends for ten years, and the business is booming despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Most of our customers get their hair made and they have nothing to do with their hair, but they’re not okay with not taking care of their dogs,” Riedesel said.

Usually, their store, OnBlonde Pet Spa & Boutique, at 242 South County Road, serves 50 to 65 dogs a day, but after the outbreak, they now see about 40. The decrease in customers is due to extra precautions taken by the pet spa, Riedesel said.

“Everything takes longer. Everyone must be disinfected every time. We have to change masks every time, ”he said. “We disinfect behind every person who enters. All door knobs must be constantly taken care of.”

The deal only allows one customer within at a time, and the number of staff is changed, so only half are extra security measures at a time.

A hand cleaning station was set up next to the store’s front door. In addition, the spa encourages guests to use its concierge service to pick up and drop off pets, and many guests expect to pay for their services outside or near their cars.

Riedesel said the precautions will help customers feel safe while trusting the care of their furry friends to the staff. It is also something they have prioritized over certain CDC guidelines.

“Before, people asked if we would be sick when we saw us wearing masks,” he said. “The truth is, we’re so ready that we’ve been doing these things for a month. Just anticipate what you think will be the most ridiculous thing you could do and do it. “

The pet spa and boutique avoided closing the store because it sells dog food and is considered a necessary business, but Riedesel said he believes regular grooming is also important for the well-being of pets.

“Demematization is an important task and we are one of the few to do by hand,” he said. “What worries me is that dogs that need demamation are uncomfortable. Their hair mats on the skin. It’s like a tight ponytail, and it pulls your hair. “

According to him, a serious mat can interrupt the blood circulation in the limbs and restrict regular air circulation, he added that hair maintenance can also find abnormal tumors, ear and skin infections.

“I have read each of the WHO, the CDC, the American Veterinary Association article, and there is no evidence that dogs could pass it (coronavirus) people,” he said. “We want people coming here to feel it is okay. Dogs are part of our family. It’s a health problem, so we feel a great responsibility not to be involved in any problem. “

Store owners have also provided their customers with an EPA-approved, free disinfectant against COVID-19. 4 ounce bottles of RTU concentrate can contain up to 8 gallons of disinfectant.

Doing business means that Martin and Riedesel will employ 12 people during times of uncertainty.

“We support 12 families and with unemployment working, they couldn’t eat. For them, it is a wage-salary, ”Riedesel said.

“We do everything for the benefit of our customers and staff. The longer we can stay open, the longer we can serve our community and the better it is for everyone. “

