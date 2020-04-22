According to Quinnipiac University surveyors, 72% of Florida residents who responded to the survey don’t want to “loosen up” their social exclusion policy this month, while only 22% said so. Only 45 percent accepted President Trump’s approach to dealing with the crisis.

Temporary protests and a rush to open beaches aside, a poll released Wednesday said the majority of Florida residents want coronavir protection measures in place until at least May.

And 76% thought the state's economy should "reopen only when the public health authorities consider it safe", while only 17% said they were in favor of reopening it, even though public health authorities oppose it.

“The state’s home restraining order is due to expire in late April, but nearly three-quarters of Florida residents are not ready to drop their guards,” Quinnipiac University survey analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

As in a survey conducted by the University of North Florida last month, President Trump received relatively low ratings for his handling of the coronavirus in an emergency. But, as in the UN poll, Prime Minister Ron DeSantis did better.

According to the Quinnipiac survey, 46 percent accepted Trump’s control of the crisis and 51 percent did not. It was almost identical to the way Floridians said he had held the presidency as a whole, with 45 per cent approving and 51 per cent rejecting.

In this poll, Trump also slipped into a match assuming presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The former vice president led Trump from 46% to 42%.

The sharply criticized DeSantis received 50% approval and 41 approval. However, his overall assessment of acceptance of his job is stable, with 53% favorable and 33% unfavorable.

