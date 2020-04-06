Coronavirus Florida: Poll records Trump’s resentment crisis, suspicion of his data – News – The Palm Beach Post

A survey by the University of North Florida shows that Florida residents reject President Trump’s treatment of the outbreak of the coronavirus. And most respondents said they did not trust the president when sharing “reliable” information about COVID-19.

A poll released Monday revealed that as the nation has been said to be preparing for the worst outbreak of the coronavirus, Floridaers will let President Donald Trump and President Ron DeSantis “mixed” in their crisis management.

According to the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory, 53% of Florida respondents responded to Trump’s thumb for crisis management, while only 45% said they “strongly or somewhat approve” of the president’s performance.

They were also asked whether they trusted the president to “provide reliable information about the coronavirus.” 58% said they did not respond, while only 41% said so.

DeSantis did better, with 51% of the overall approval and 49% of respondents giving it a negative score. The majority of Florida residents, 55-41%, said they trusted DeSantis to provide reliable information about the disease.

A stunning 79% of respondents said they were “very or somewhat concerned” about the virus being infected.

“Floridaians have a clear attitude towards who they trust, and it’s not about their political representatives,” says Michael Binder, director of the Public Opinion Research Laboratory, in a statement. “Health organizations have a spotlight and the power to make proposals to officials, and politicians should follow their advice, especially as the election season creeps closer.”

By the last point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a public health expert, had 85 percent approval in the survey and only 6 percent approval. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has instructed public attention to advise Americans and the White House on the steps they need to take to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

A series of Florida mayors also participated in the survey.

– Tampa Mayor Jane Castor received 78% approval among voters in that city.

– Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry received 70% approval.

– Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19, received 68% approval.

– Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer accounted for 61%.

“Relative to the support of Trump and DeSantis, mayors and local government have filled the leadership void and received high support,” Binder said.

>> My husband survived COVID-19. “And it was one hell of a trip”

>> Virus and now this: A new forecast says the United States will be hit by a major hurricane.

>> I was tested in Palm Beach County. Here’s what you should know

>> In the social compression of the coronavirus, the walls continue to close to apartmenters

>> An employee in a PBIA tower shows a positive

